Perhaps one of the most meteoric risers in this coaching cycle, the former Patriots linebacker was a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2008. After an All-American career at Tennessee, Mayo was drafted tenth overall. That season, Mayo won Defensive Rookie of the Year after playing every snap as a rookie. He recorded over 100 tackles and won Defensive Rookie of the Year near-unanimously, with 49 of the 50 votes.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO