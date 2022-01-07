Invenergy Announces Approximately $3 Billion Investment From Blackstone Infrastructure Partners To Accelerate Renewable Development Activities

On Friday, Blackstone Inc., the New York City-headquartered world’s largest alternative asset manager having had more than a jawdropping $731 billion worth of assets under its management as of Q3, 2021, had issued a statement on Friday saying that the American asset manager would lay off an eye-popping $3 billion in Invenergy Renewables Holdings LLC which happens to be the largest privately-owned renewable energy company in North America, marking off Blackstone’s largest-ever investment on a renewable energy company as investors had started off questioning the company’s approach towards an incisive impact of climate change on environment and workers.

