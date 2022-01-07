ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Invenergy Announces Approximately $3 Billion Investment From Blackstone Infrastructure Partners To Accelerate Renewable Development Activities

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Today, Blackstone Inc. (BX) - Get Blackstone Inc. Report announced that funds managed by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners have entered into a definitive agreement with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Invenergy for an approximately $3 billion equity investment in Invenergy Renewables Holdings LLC ("Invenergy Renewables" or "the company"),...

