Tulsa, OK

Disturbing details released in Oklahoma woman’s murder by alleged lover

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 4 days ago

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people who were wanted in connection with an Oklahoma woman’s murder have been taken into custody in Arkansas.

On Jan. 4, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to a home in the 3800 block of S. 28 W. Ave. to check on the welfare of a resident.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 29-year-old Sarah Maguire dead from blunt force trauma.

Investigators soon realized that Maguire’s car and other personal items were missing from the scene.

Maguire’s car was ultimately found in Fayetteville, Arkansas with two people sleeping inside it.

Authorities in Arkansas arrested Brinlee Denison and Nicholas Johnson on complaints of larceny of an automobile and first-degree murder.

According to a probably cause affidavit, Johnson said he and Denison were in an intimate relationship. However, he said Denison was also in a relationship with the victim, which made him jealous.

Johnson told detectives that Denison was aware that they were going to murder Maguire, and she helped in the planning of the crime.

In a disturbing twist, investigators say Denison and Johnson became intimate in the victim’s bed after attacking her with a crowbar.

“He stated he could still hear the victim in the living room struggling to live,” the affidavit stated.

Johnson told detectives that Denison took various electronics and credit cards from the victim’s home and used them several times on their way to Arkansas.

Gary Garrett
3d ago

So sad that a lady was killed & those two that allegedly did it will get their day in court. Just kill someone & take off,did they think the authorities would forget about it.All three lose in this sad situation & it all could've been avoided,too....

Tammy Wallace
3d ago

OKLAHOMA does have the death penalty...RIGHT. THESE 2 NEED TO DIE.

Tamy Lee Obrien
4d ago

Those two need to put on Death Row that's so horrible

