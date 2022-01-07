ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburgh, NY

Couple facing multiple charges after incident at Middleburgh Elementary

By Harrison Gereau
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g9CLK_0dfdNvHe00

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – State police were called to Middleburgh Elementary School early Wednesday afternoon after a Jennifer C. Ayen made threatening comments toward staff during a phone call in which she was informed she had to pick her child up. When Jennifer and her husband Joseph D. Ayen arrived at the school, they began arguing with staff and using obscene language.

After the initial confrontation, police say the couple was asked to leave school grounds. Briefly appearing to comply, Joseph Ayen then returned towards the school and continued shouting. Jennifer Ayen also remained on the property.

Bryan Dunn, Superintendent of Schools said “I called the police ahead of the parent arriving at the school because there was a credible threat. When the parent walked into the school, I tried to deescalate the situation by walking outside with him. A New York State Trooper was waiting outside to assist. What then followed was the parent proceeding to physically attack both me and the police officer.” The parent in question was reportedly Joseph Ayen.

Charges:

  • Obstruction of Governmental Administration (Misdemeanor)
  • Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor)
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor)
  • Criminal Trespass (Misdemeanor)
  • Disorderly Conduct and Harassment (Violations)
The above charges apply to Joseph Ayen. Jennifer Ayen did not engage in any sort of physical confrontation, and will be charged only for endangering the welfare of a child and criminal trespass- both misdemeanors. We have reached out to school officials to see if motive for the initial phone threat is discernable. This page will be updated accordingly.

Joseph Ayen was transported to State Police (SP) Cobleskill and processed. He was released to parole on a violation and is being held in Schoharie County Jail pending a court appearance in Middleburgh Town Court on January 11, 2022.

Jennifer Ayen turned herself in at SP Cobleskill and was issued an appearance ticket. She is due in Middleburgh Town Court on January 11, 2022.

