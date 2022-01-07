ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Destiny 2 Where is Xur January 7th, 2022

By Erick Tay
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXur's Ophidian Aspect is definitely one you should grab--it sports a stat roll of 66, which is above average for the vendor, with high Intellect and Resilience. In the Legendary weapons department, there's not much to be excited about. Xur's offerings are pretty middling. If you'd like a decent sidearm, Xur...

Gamespot

Where Is Xur Today? (Jan. 7-11) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

We're in a new year of Destiny 2 with the Witch Queen expansion right around the corner. But there's still plenty to be done, including Seasonal Challenges, the Realmwalker seal, and Moments of Triumph, not to mention the new Dares of Eternity activity. So while a new expansion is coming, you should still hit up Exotic vendor Xur when he arrives in the solar system to fill out your collection of Exotics and grab some new Legendary weapons and armor. Here's where you can find Xur this week and everything he's offering.
Gamespot

Battlefield 2042 Is Having A Free Weekend For Xbox Live Gold Members

For Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers looking for something new to play this weekend, Battlefield 2042 is now free to play. DICE's latest shooter leads the charge in Xbox's latest Free Play Days promotion, alongside indie tactics title Star Renegades. From now until 11:59 PM PST on...
Gamespot

Bungie To Honor Destiny 2 Players Who Are Rescuing Stranded Newbies

When Bungie launched Destiny 2's new Dares of Eternity activity as part of its 30th Anniversary celebration content, it made your first foray into the mode unavoidable. While that was a good way to toss existing players into the new mode to give them a chance to check it out, it had the unforeseen side effect of trapping "New Lights"--those new to Destiny 2--in Dares of Eternity, where they lacked the equipment to fight their way out.
Gamespot

Genshin Impact: Where To Find The Key Sigils

Genshin Impact update 2.4 is live now, bringing a new Archon quest and a brand new area to explore, the Enkanomiya zone. The new zone is located underneath Watatsumi Island, but you will need to complete a new quest to unlock the area, "Still Water's Flow." In order to access the quest you will need to be Adventure Rank 30, and have completed the Archon quest "Chapter 2: Act 3: Omnipresence Over Mortals." Players will also need to have completed "The Moon-Bathed Deep" quest, which is also located on Watatsumi Island. "Still Water's Flow" requires finding two key sigils, which can be hard to find if you don't know where to look.
Gamespot

Halo Infinite: The Best Missing Halo Weapons We Want To See

Halo Infinite released in late 2021, and the game is a glorious return to the series' acclaimed roots, with a wide-open Halo ring to explore and plenty of aliens to slaughter. With the new game came plenty of new weapons--the Skewer is an instant classic--but it also left out plenty of classics. That makes sense, of course, as it could be overkill to have every past gun in Halo Infinite, but there are still several we'd like to see make a return. Given the evolving nature of the game and 343 Industries' plan to support it for years to come, that means we could potentially actually see some of these wishes come true. These are the classic Halo guns we want to see added to Halo Infinite. And no, don't worry--garbage-tier weapons like the Suppressor, flamethrower, and Brute Spiker have not been included.
Gamespot

Get A Free Game With God Of War Or Monster Hunter Rise On PC

2018's God of War sort-of-reboot is releasing for PC on January 12, and storefront Fanatical is making the deal a little bit sweeter with a preorder discount as well as a free game. If you want the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise, instead, you can take advantage of the free game deal, as well.
Gamespot

PUBG: New State January 2022 Patch Notes: Taking Battle Royale To The Extreme

The latest patch for PlayerUnknown's other battleground, PUBG: New State, is dropping soon, bringing with it a new and faster way to drop into the world of Troi. The biggest addition to the game from this update is the BR Extreme mode, which makes a few changes to the battle royale format: player count is dropped from 100 to 64, those 64 players will drop onto a small and randomized section of the map as opposed to the full area, players will drop from a lower altitude in order to hit the ground faster, and each match has a 20-minute time limit.
Video Games
Gamespot

PUBG: Battlegrounds Free-To-Play Update: Start Time And Rewards

PUBG: Battlegrounds, formerly known as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, will be going free-to-play on Wednesday, January 12. This applies across all platforms, including both PC and console, and follows several years of the game as a paid, premium offering. However, that doesn't mean those who bought the game already as being left in the dust, and there will still be paid options moving forward for those looking to further support it and get some extra goodies. Here's what you need to know about the free-to-play switch for PUBG, including when it begins and the rewards available to veteran players.
Gamespot

The Anacrusis Respawner - How To Revive Teammates

Like all good horde shooters, success in The Anacrusis comes down to how well you can work as a team. Sometimes that will mean keeping everyone on their feet or quickly getting them off the ground when they're incapacitated. Other times, however, you or your teammates will be killed and in need of a respawn. The Anacrusis uses a novel way of bringing allies back from the dead, and it comes with a few wrinkles that you should be aware of before you try. Here's what you need to know about The Anacrusis Respawner device.
Gamespot

WoW Shadowlands Patch 9.2 Will Ditch Shards Of Domination System

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands upcoming patch 9.2 will drop the unpopular Shards of Domination system introduced just one patch prior. The news comes via a forum post from WoW community manager Kaivax, who states that the current plan for Shards of Domination is to disable the system in new patch 9.2 content, as well as in all PvP and dungeons.
Gamespot

Fortnite Crescent Shroom Pickaxe Will Be Free Alongside Power Leveling Weekend

After Fortnite experienced some unintended downtime on three different occasions in December, Epic Games has announced a weekend of increased XP and a free item as an apology. A Power Leveling Weekend will kick off in-game starting January 7 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET, running until January 10 at 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET. Experience will be supercharged throughout the weekend, letting players earn extra XP for their battle passes for the duration of the event.
