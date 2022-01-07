ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

WPAFB transitions to HPCON Delta as COVID cases rise

By Sarah Bean
 4 days ago

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright Patterson Air Force Base has transitioned to HPCON Delta as of noon on Friday, January 7.

The 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander Col. Patrick Miller made the following statement:

Our goal is to provide a safe, healthy environment for our Airmen and their families. Here at Wright-Patt, we are doing all the right things on base by our lack of any significant transmission hot spots. We have already been actively practicing many of those HPCON Delta measures such as declaration of a public health emergency, wearing facial coverings, maintaining physical distancing, and screening testing. I am asking teammates to maintain vigilant in practicing personal hygiene measures, physical distancing, wearing masks and minimizing in-person social gathering and time spent in crowded environments.”

Col. Patrick Miller
This announcement comes only four months after transitioning to HPCON Charlie in September of 2021. WPAFB said this change is due to the rise of new COVID-19 cases, percent positivity rates and hospitalizations in the surrounding counties.

From November through December, there was a 400 COVID-19 case increase on base.

“Never in a million years did we expect to see that increase, and that increase was due to the new omicron variant, a variant that seems to be more transmissible,” Miller said.

“We’re doing those things necessary to protect the mission sets for those folks that are coming here on the installation to work and serve each and every day,” Miller said.

