Riot Games has released a new Valorant agent trailer featuring its newest agent, Neon. the short 2:44 video shows us everything we need to know about the character’s powers. From what we can tell from the trailer, Neon will have two kinds of movement abilities. Firstly, he can move faster after activating the ability. Though it deactivates when she has her gun out. But it does seem like she can activate it again shortly after. Secondly, she can slide. Sliding in FPS games is a movement tech that comes in especially useful when clearing corners.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO