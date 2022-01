The FDA has granted emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 at-home test (Roche) and a rapid COVID-19 antigen self-test (Clinitest; Siemens Healthineers). The FDA has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for a COVID-19 at-home test (Roche) which uses an anterior nasal swab sample that can be self-collected and self-tested by individuals 14 years of age and older and by an adult for children between 2 and 13 years of age. The test can produce reliable, quick results in approximately 20 minutes for SARS-CoV-2 and all known variants of the virus.1.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO