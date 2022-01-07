ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Here’s Why You Should Consider Enrolling in Autopay Before Student Loan Payments Resume

koamnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith yet another extension of the freeze on federal student loan payments, it may be tempting to simply push any and all thoughts of your debt out of mind until May 1 approaches. But these extra three months of a break on payments could serve as a critical period...

www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Here's why you should wait to file your taxes this year if you received the child tax credit

Why should you wait to file your taxes this year if you received the child tax credit?. Many families had the option of getting child tax credit checks last year. The child tax credit is normally calculated when you do your taxes but to help families during the COVID pandemic, Congress increased the credit and gave families the option of getting half the credit in advance. This was done in monthly payments delivered between July and December.
INCOME TAX
Axios Charlotte

How to plan for student loan payments

Federal student loan borrowers have a little breathing room heading into 2022. But it’s never too soon to start planning for payments. Driving the news: The Biden administration recently extended the pause on payments from Feb. 1 to May 1.  Democrats called for Biden to extend the payment pause and cancel $50,000 per borrower over […] The post How to plan for student loan payments appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Private Student Loans#Loan Servicing#Federal Student Aid#Tayne Law Group
Fox 32 Chicago

Is there a statute of limitations on student loan debt?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own. If you’ve defaulted on student loans, it’s...
EDUCATION
fox5atlanta.com

3 things borrowers should know about the extended student loan payment pause

The Biden administration recently extended the federal student loan payment pause through May 1, 2022, giving eligible borrowers an additional 90 days to prepare for the return to repayment. The decision comes after prominent Democrats "strongly" urged the president to provide additional student loan relief amid the economic impact of the omicron variant.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
koamnewsnow.com

Want to Refinance Your Mortgage? Do These 7 Things Now

For many homeowners, the low mortgage rates that have prevailed in recent years have meant an opportunity to refinance their home loans. Being able to refinance can be a great tool for resetting your finances. It means you can reduce your interest rate and monthly mortgage payments, allowing you to take the money you save and apply it to other goals.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

With student loan payments frozen until May, here's how to use that money for a financial reset

With the federal student loan moratorium recently extended to May, borrowers get another reprieve on making monthly payments. But for borrowers that planned to resume payments over the next three months, this means that potentially thousands of dollars can now be used for other things, too, like topping up an emergency fund or paying down high-interest credit card debt.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Refinery29

Should I Stop Paying My Parents Back For My Student Loans?

Welcome to Taking Stock, a space where we can take a deep breath and try to figure out what the COVID-19 economy really means for our finances. Every month, personal finance expert Paco de Leon will answer your most difficult, emotionally charged questions about money. This last two years have forced many of us to reprioritize our finances, and there’s no clear road map for getting through the pandemic yet — but Taking Stock is here to help us figure it out together.
CREDITS & LOANS
koamnewsnow.com

3 Tips to Lower Your Student Loan Debt This Year

Paying down debt — student loans or otherwise — is a perennial item on New Year’s resolution lists. But like many a resolution, it’s easy to lose your motivation as the year goes on, especially if you don’t have a clear plan of attack. These...
EDUCATION
MarketWatch

Should you get out of debt before you retire? Here’s what you need to know

For most, debt is unavoidable during at least one point in their lives – whether it should be in retirement, however, is highly debatable. There are two types of debt: “good” debt and “bad” debt. Broadly speaking, good debt is for necessary, reasonable purchases that will improve your life, such as a low-interest debt for higher education, an affordable home or car. The latter is debt with high or variable interest rates that is used to purchase discretionary items or things that lose value quickly. Credit card debt is often an example of bad debt. Many Americans may think they need to pay off all of their debt before retiring, but that’s not necessarily true. It comes down to the type of debt, the interest rates and whether or not the repayments fit into a retiree’s fixed budget.
PERSONAL FINANCE
PennLive.com

Student loan forgiveness in 2022: Here’s what you need to know

In early December, the Biden administration confirmed the president will not extend the interest-free suspension of federal student loans, which would end on Jan. 31, 2022. Though later that month, the administration announced it would go ahead and extend the pause until April 30, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the rise of the Omicron variant. Hence, payments would resume on May 1.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy