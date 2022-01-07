ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alma, WI

Buffalo County reports record high one-day, COVID-19 case number

By Amy DuPont
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

ALMA, Wis. (WKBT) — Cases of COVID-19 in Buffalo County are rising rapidly, reaching a one-day record high of 40 new cases Thursday.

The increased caseload is making follow-up on all cases very difficult, according to the According to the Buffalo County Department of Health and Human Services, The department has reached its capacity to contact all COVID-19 cases received. Therefore, some positive cases may NOT receive a phone call from the departmentt to complete an investigation.

The department will host walk-in vaccine clinics on Thursdays, Jan. 13 and 20, on the first floor of the Buffalo County Courthouse and Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Mondovi Roger Marten Community Center. The clinics run from 8 a.m. to noon at 1 to 4 p.m. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine brands will be available to eligible individuals.

