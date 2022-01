The Bulls took aim at a 10-game winning streak in Dallas against a Mavericks team that entered on a five-game winning streak of their own. The visitors quickly bounced back from a 10-2 hole to take a 10-point lead after one and then held that 10-point lead late into the second quarter, but they were promptly pounded the rest of the way in a 113-99 defeat to snap the winning streak at nine games.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO