Foreign Policy

U.S. lawmakers raise concerns about Airbnb business in Xinjiang

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Two U.S. lawmakers on Friday raised concerns about home rental firm Airbnb Inc’s business activities in China’s Xinjiang region.

Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative James McGovern, two Democrats who respectively chair and co-chair the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, sent Airbnb a letter asking about some of its listings in Xinjiang and other issues.

China denies abuses in Xinjiang, but the U.S. government and many rights groups say Beijing is carrying out genocide there.

Airbnb and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang)

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

