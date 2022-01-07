ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden to deliver 1st State of the Union address

By Libby Cathey
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49PO8d_0dfdM4zX00

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Joe Biden to deliver the State of the Union address -- the first of Biden's presidency -- on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

"Thank you for your bold vision and patriotic leadership which have guided America out of crisis and into an era of great progress, as we not only recover from the pandemic but Build Back Better!" Pelosi wrote in a letter on Friday inviting Biden to speak in the House chamber.

"In that spirit, I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, to share your vision of the State of the Union," she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dJ1tV_0dfdM4zX00
The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images - PHOTO: President Joe Biden speaks during a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., April 28, 2021.

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed later Friday that Biden has accepted Pelosi's invitation.

Biden addressed his first joint session of Congress last April -- one day shy of his 100th day in office -- but that was not considered a State of the Union address as he was just entering office.

MORE: Key takeaways from Biden's 1st address to a joint session of Congress

Former President Donald Trump delivered the nation's last State of the Union on Feb. 4, 2020. As he finished, Pelosi ripped up a copy of Trump's remarks while standing behind him in the House chamber.

Pelosi told critics at the time that she hadn't intended to rip up Trump's speech but that she "realized that almost every page had something in it that was objectionable."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oKFvU_0dfdM4zX00
Bloomberg via Getty Images - PHOTO: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, prepares to rip up papers after President Donald Trump delivers a State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Feb. 4, 2020.

State of the Union addresses allow for presidents to tout the progress of the past year and lay out their priorities for the future of the nation.

MORE: Nancy Pelosi rips up copy of State of the Union speech from Trump

While Biden will surely address the successful passage of the American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act , amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Democrats have fallen short on other legislative priorities set when Biden took office including reforms to voting, policing and so-called "human infrastructure."

Much of Biden's joint address to Congress last year focused on priorities like gun control and immigration, education and child care plans -- along with his enormous infrastructure agenda of which he's, only in part, achieved.

MORE: Biden's 1st 100 days: Promises kept, broken, or in progress

Some of the "once in a generation" investments in families and children, Biden called for, including universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, as well as two years of free community college and a federal paid leave program -- have not been established with Democrats holding only a razor-thin majority in Congress. Just last month, the administration's expanded child tax credit program expired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mFqgW_0dfdM4zX00
Pool via Reuters - PHOTO: President Joe Biden joined by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walk through the Hall of Columns before speaking during a ceremony on the first anniversary of the January 6 attack in, Jan. 6, 2022.

The president's invite to address Congress comes amid renewed discussion over filibuster reforms in the Senate as legislation in the Democratic-controlled House remains stalled in the upper chamber.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has made clear his belief that a change to the Senate filibuster rules is necessary if Republicans continue to block voting reform.

With Thursday's anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol renewing Democrats' push for voting rights legislation, Schumer delivered his firmest statement of support of a rules change this week, writing to colleagues the Senate will debate and vote on a rules change on or before Jan. 17 if there's continued filibustering on voting legislation.

MORE: Biden tells Muir on filibuster exception for voting rights: 'whatever it takes'

01072020_StateoftheUnionInvitation by ABC News Politics on Scribd

Biden is no stranger to presidential addresses in Congress after 36 years in the Senate and eight years as vice president -- but on March 1, he will finally get to deliver a State of the Union of his own.

March 1 is also expected to mark the first time in history that two women, Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris, will sit behind a president during a State of the Union address.

ABC News' Mariam Khan, Ben Gittleson and Allie Pecorin contributed to this report.

Comments / 28

Clyde Brown
3d ago

it going to be a real doozy. lie's lie's and more lie's. everybody is worried about democracy and it's the dems who's destroying it

Reply(1)
11
Stephen Gressard
3d ago

And will continue to our the blame on everyone, but himself. This administration is a failure. FJB

Reply(2)
9
Meda
3d ago

as we all know it won't be done at the Whitehouse it will be live from the biden basement

Reply(1)
6
Related
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

One sign that a GOP blowout is coming in 2022? Democrats are running scared

On Monday morning, Democratic Rep Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced he would not seek reelection. The retirement would not usually warrant much fanfare if not for the fact that he is now the 26th Democrat in the House to announce he will not seek re-election. It signals bad news for the party.Some Democrats are leaving because they are seeking higher office, as is the the case with Reps Tim Ryan of Ohio and Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, who are running for Senate. Reps Tom Suozzi of New York and Charlie Crist of Florida are running for governor in their states,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Donald Trump
POLITICO

51 House and Senate Democrats

Are pushing their party's president for more Covid testing resources. Immediately. They want testing capacity so everyone can take "at least one rapid test per week." What happened: As the nation teems with millions of new Covid infections thanks to the Omicron variant, 51 congressional Democrats are asking President Joe Biden to take a number of steps to increase rapid testing around the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#The State Of The Union#White House#A State Of The Union
AFP

Biden to promote two key minority voting rights bills in Georgia

US President Joe Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday to rally public support for two bills aimed at protecting minority voting rights, which he accuses Republicans of endangering. - Prevent discrimination - The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named after famed American civil rights activist and congressman John Lewis, is another measure aimed at boosting minority voting rights.
GEORGIA STATE
mediaite.com

SHOCK POLL: Only SIX Percent of Republicans Say Biden’s Win Was ‘Definitely Legitimate’

As President Joe Biden marks the one-year anniversary of the Trump-inspired Capitol insurrection, only 6 percent of Republicans believe his election victory was “definitely legitimate.”. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris delivered speeches at the Capitol Thursday morning to mark the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection. And as expected,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Trump challenges riot lawsuits, says fiery speech was official act

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's lawyer argued in court on Monday that the former president cannot be sued over his fiery speech before the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol because he was acting within the scope of his official presidential duties. Trump's lawyer, Jesse Binnall, said...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AFP

Biden dives into battle on voting rights in Georgia speech

President Joe Biden plunges into a historic, politically explosive battle on voting reforms Tuesday with a speech in Georgia, the heart of the US civil rights struggle. - Georgia played a key role in the epic US journey from slavery through to the civil rights struggles of the 1950s and '60s. 
GEORGIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

505K+
Followers
126K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy