Gordon is listed as out for Monday's game against the 76ers due to tightness in his right groin. Gordon most likely picked up the injury at some point in Sunday's blowout loss to the Timberwolves, in which the Rockets allowed 141 points. Gordon finished that game with 13 points and three assists but went just 1-of-7 from three-point range. Consider the oft-injured veteran day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO