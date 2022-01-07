ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

By Greg WOOD, David STOUT, CON CHRONIS
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dFFaA_0dfdLqnb00
Djokovic's fate remains uncertain /AFP

The detention of world number one Novak Djokovic in Australia over his alleged failure to meet pandemic entry requirements has fuelled anger and charges of racism in his native Serbia.

Hundreds have rallied for the past two days in support of the tennis star, the president has evoked a "political witch hunt" and Serbia's religious leader has called for the nation to offer prayers for their favourite son.

The vaccine-sceptic tennis star was detained after arriving in Australia earlier this week for failing to "provide appropriate evidence" of double vaccination -- the necessary medical exemption needed to enter the country.

Although Serbia got off to a strong start with Covid vaccinations, the drive has stalled. That has been blamed on widespread scepticism fuelled by a lack of trust in the government and other institutions as a result of frequent corruption scandals and a general lack of transparency.

Djokovic's fate remains uncertain with his deportation order pending after winning a temporary reprieve Thursday.

"Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support. I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated," the 34-year-old Djokovic, who is in a detention facility in Melbourne awaiting an appeal, said on Instagram.

"It's a shame what is going on," said Dusan Stojic, a 67-year-old pensioner, who shed tears during a demonstration in Belgrade.

"First, you call him and tell him that all documents are okay, and then you keep him in such an institution," said David Lukovic, a 23-year-old entrepreneur, referring to the hotel where Djokovic is being held which has allegedly been serving maggot-ridden food.

- 'That is not okay' -

"That is not okay," he added.

Others mirrored the sentiment.

"It's not the vaccine that's the problem, it's because he's Serbian and the best tennis player in the world," tweeted Djokovic fan Marinko Bulatovic.

"Enough of the chicanery and abuse just because the greatest comes from a small country in the Balkans," added Marija Santic.

The row has struck a popular chord, with Serbia's president offering the player full diplomatic support.

"What is not fair play is the political witch hunt by everybody including the Australian prime minister pretending that the rules apply to all," Aleksandar Vucic told the media.

The Australian ambassador to Serbia was handed a verbal protest note over the "inappropriate treatment" of the player in Melbourne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8IPB_0dfdLqnb00
Djokovic thanked his supporters on Instagram /AFP/File

"Djokovic is not a criminal, terrorist or illegal migrant, but was treated that way by the Australian authorities, which causes an understandable indignation of his fans and citizens of Serbia," the foreign ministry said.

Florian Bieber, a Balkan expert from the University of Graz in Austria, told AFP the controversy was "being reframed not just by his parents, but also by Serbian media and the president as a national issue".

"A strong victim narrative fits into the nationalist view growing in strength in Serbia of a Western world that is inherently anti-Western," he added.

Djokovic, who has won a record-equalling 20 Grand Slam titles, is immensely popular in Serbia for bringing fresh pride to his country following the bloody wars of the 1990s, when the Balkans were a byword for war crimes and ethnic cleansing.

Resentment among swathes of the population continues to simmer in Serbia over what many see as unfair treatment during the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia, when the international community hit Belgrade with sanctions and later air strikes.

History has not been kind to Serbs. Caught in between expanding empires, the country has been occupied, invaded and laid to waste by a series of internecine wars over the centuries.

- 'Crucified' -

During a demonstration in Belgrade Thursday, Djokovic's father referenced the country's violent past while rallying support for his son.

"More than 100 years ago there were six million of us," Srdjan Djokovic screamed into a megaphone, pointing out that the country's population has changed little in the past century.

"Why? Because they were killing, bombing, sanctioning us, chasing us from our country."

During an earlier press conference, Srdjan Djokovic compared his son's plight with that of Jesus, saying "Novak is also crucified".

On Friday, he slammed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling him, in a word play, a "big villain". In Serbian, word 'scot' which is pronounced like name Scott, means villain.

"This Scott, this prime minister, this big villain, dared to talk like this about Novak. Shame on him and all those politicians there," he told reporters during a rally in downtown Belgrade.

Morrison has defended revoking Djokovic's visa saying that "rules are rules and there are no special cases".

As Serbia celebrates Orthodox Christmas this week, the leader of the Serbian Orthodox Church offered his support.

"Only a pale shadow will remain from troubles and temptations that you are facing on Christmas," wrote Patriarch Porfirije on social media.

"Millions of Orthodox Serbs are praying for you."

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic severely attacked by Italian virologist

The decision by the organizers of the Australian Open 2022 to grant a medical exemption to world number one Novak Djokovic is causing a lot of discussion. The announcement came directly from the Serbian tennis player, reigning champion in the tournament, who confirmed his presence at the Slam promo of the year.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Jesus
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Why Novak Djokovic won his visa appeal court case and what happens now

Novak Djokovic has won in his attempt to overturn the decision which would have prevented him from taking part in the upcoming Australian Open. In a story which has dominated sports news for the last week, the men’s world No 1 tennis player was refused an entry visa to Australia. However, in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia, Judge Anthony Kelly reversed the decision and sanctioned that Djokovic should be released from detention. Since Thursday, the Serb had been in detention in Melbourne but thanks to Kelly’s decision he has now been allowed to leave the quarantine hotel he...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Novak Djokovic Is Staying in Australia, Judge Rules

Novak Djokovic is staying in Australia after all. On Monday, a judge in Melbourne ruled that the tennis star should be released from detention after his visa was canceled last week upon arrival. Today, the government’s cancellation of his visa was overruled. “I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen. I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans,” Djokovic posted on Twitter Monday morning. I’m pleased and grateful...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbs#Belgrade#Covid#Serbian
The Independent

‘I am not vaccinated’: Novak Djokovic transcripts reveal tense interviews with Australian Border Force

Transcripts have been released detailing the moments Novak Djokovic was detained by the Australian Border Force and told he was being deported. Djokovic had been held at an immigration facility in Melbourne since Thursday morning, after his visa was cancelled following scrutiny of the medical exemption for the Covid vaccine he had secured to travel to the Australian Open. The 34-year-old was released on Monday following a lengthy hearing after winning his appeal against deportation.The series of interviews by ABF, which begin at 12.21am on Thursday and end at 7.45am, capture an initial questioning of Djokovic, who was first held...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s visa appeal is a victory for human rights and free speech, father declares

Novak Djokovic’s father has declared his son’s successful appeal against deportation from Australia a victory for human rights and free speech. The tennis player is sceptical of vaccinations, and has not taken up the Covid-19 vaccine despite the overwhelming backing of the scientific community for its importance in fighting the pandemic. The men’s world No1 was detained at a Melbourne airport in the early hours of Thursday, where he was interrogated by the Australian Border Force. The country has strict regulations to prevent visitors who have not been vaccinated from entering. Djokovic told the authorities he had adhered to requests...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic readies vaccine exemption case for Australian visa showdown

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic readied his legal guns Sunday for a battle to stay in Melbourne and defend his Australian Open title, arguing he has the all-clear because of a positive coronavirus test in December. Despite Djokovic's claim of a positive test on December 16, pictures shared by the Belgrade tennis federation showed him at a young players' event in the city on December 17.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s family refuse to answer questions over positive Covid-19 result

The family of Novak Djokovic refused to answer questions surrounding the tennis player’s positive Covid-19 test, adjourning a press conference on Monday when asked why the world No 1 had appeared to have not followed self-isolation rules upon receiving the result last month. Djokovic won his appeal against deportation from Australia after Judge Anthony Kelly quashed an order to cancel his visa following scrutiny over his medical exemption for the Covid vaccine. The Serbian’s legal team confirmed Djokovic had returned a positive PCR result for Covid on 16 December and had used that as grounds for applying for a...
IMMIGRATION
104.1 WIKY

Australian Open chief says conflicting, changing advice led to Djokovic fiasco

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australian Open chief Craig Tiley on Sunday blamed conflicting and quickly changing directives in a “challenging environment” for the confusion that resulted in tennis star Novak Djokovic being refused entry to Australia on a medical exemption. Tiley refused to apportion blame for the saga...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic could be banned from Australia for three years despite winning visa appeal

Novak Djokovic could still be banned from Australia for three years despite winning his visa appeal court case.Djokovic was released to Australia on Monday evening in Melbourne, but the federal minister for immigration maintains the government may pursue further powers to cancel the Serbian’s visa again.Christopher Tan, the lawyer acting for the government, he told the court that the Minister for Immigration is now contemplating “personal power of cancellation”.Should the government pursue that process and succeed though, it would raise the prospect of the Serbian being banned from Australia for three years.This would not be an automatic ban, with...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Glitches, delays and court drama: another day of twists in Djokovic saga

The day started with a website crash and ended with the stunning release of the world's number one tennis player into Australia after nearly five days of detention. - Djokovic delight - The tennis star was released to the delight of his team, devoted nationalist supporters and anti-vaxxers who had rallied for him in recent days.
TENNIS
BBC

Novak Djokovic: Australia loses bid to delay tennis star's visa appeal

A bid by the Australian government to delay Novak Djokovic's appeal against deportation has been rejected by a judge overseeing his case. The government had requested the tennis star's court hearing be postponed until Wednesday, but it will instead begin as scheduled on Monday morning. Djokovic was denied entry to...
TENNIS
Deadline

Novak Djokovic Wins Appeal Over Canceled Australian Visa — Update

2nd UPDATE SUNDAY 10:30 PM: After a lengthy hearing in Melbourne, Judge Anthony Kelly reversed Australian government’s decision to cancel tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa and ordered the player, who had been detained since his arrival in the country, be released. The judge found unreasonableness in how the border officials made the decision to revoke Djokovic’s visa. UPDATED, 1:54 PM: Novak Djokovic’s entry to Australia has been denied after he initially was granted a medical exemption from being vaccinated against Covid. After an hours-long delay at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport, a letter issued by the Australian government said the world’s No. 1-ranked player’s visa had...
TENNIS
AFP

AFP

37K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy