Snowstorm Cancels More Than 300 Flights In And Out Of Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) — An already tough time to fly has been made even worse by a major snowstorm that hit New England on Friday. Logan Airport saw some of the highest cancellation numbers in the world because of the snow, according to tracking site FlightAware.

The website reported more than 350 cancellations for flights in and out of Logan on Friday.

Tons of red could be seen on the flight board at the airport, where there were also more than 240 delays reported.

A total of 11.2 inches of snow was recorded at the airport.

Scores of flights at Logan and around the country have had to be canceled in recent weeks, as airlines face staffing shortages due to the highly contagious Omicron COVID variant.