How Montana's 20 percent recreational cannabis sales tax will be divided

By Edgar Cedillo
 4 days ago
BOZEMAN - It's been a busy couple of days for marijuana dispensaries as they wrap up the first few days of recreational sales across the state. Sales have already topped in the millions of dollars across Montana but the question now comes of how that 20% sales tax will be split.

When it comes to the 20 percent sales tax on recreational marijuana the state will use $6 million dollars of the tax revenue to go to the Healing and Ending Addiction through recovery and treatment or HEART program.

The goal of the program is aimed at substance abuse prevention, mental health promotion and increasing treatment rather than jail time.

Once those $6 million are surpassed the remaining revenue will be split among several programs across the state.

Fish Wildlife and Parks will get 20 percent for wildlife habitat funding. State Parks, Trails, and Nongame Wildlife Programs will each get 4 percent each. Three percent or $200,000, whichever happens, to be less will go toward veterans and their surviving spouses. $150,000 will go toward crisis treatment training and the remainder of the funds will go toward the General Fund.

