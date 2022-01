Moderna Inc. CEO Stéphane Bancel said on Monday that the company will have a new Covid-19 vaccine specifically targeted at the omicron variant ready for the fall. The omicron-specific vaccine is currently in preclinical development. Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) plans to enter clinical trials with the shot early this year, with the expectation that it could be ready to be administered later this year.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO