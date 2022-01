Winning on the road tends to be harder than winning at home, so road trips are the hardest part of the schedule. Things get even tougher when the team is down players. That’s the position the San Antonio Spurs were in for most of their seven-game road trip, which started with the team missing Dejounte Murray and ended last night with the team down seven players. Given these circumstances, what we take away from this trip should be focused on the process more than the results.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO