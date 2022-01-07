Biden in Jan. 6 speech decries ‘web of lies’ created by Trump about 2020 election
By Ariana Figueroa, States Newsroom
TiffinOhio.net
4 days ago
President Joe Biden on Thursday warned of the dangers of a collapse of American democracy, standing in a historic chamber in the U.S. Capitol that was besieged by an angry mob of pro-Trump supporters who attempted to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election. “We are in the...
A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon denounced a vow from former first lady Michelle Obama to engage in voter registration efforts, suggesting that the move was a response to his own strategy aimed at asserting control over the GOP on behalf of Donald Trump.The ex-Trump administration official, who was ousted from the White House in the early days of Mr Trump’s presidency, went on a bizarre rant during his “War Room” podcast in response to an ad placed by Ms Obama in The New York Times which touted the group effort by Democratic-leaning organisations to register more than 1...
Vice President Kamala Harris’ newly appointed communications director Jamal Simmons insisted more than once that George W. Bush’s first presidential election victory was “illegitimate,” according to resurfaced statements and tweets. While Simmons repeatedly noted that he behaved respectfully toward Bush, his insistence that the 2000 election...
Caught between fierce pressure from the left and right, President Joe Biden was set Tuesday to endorse a risky bid to force voting rights reforms through the Senate, arguing that US democracy faces a "defining" moment.
Biden flew to Atlanta, Georgia, the crucible of the civil rights movement, for a major speech urging reforms that will decide whether the country chooses "democracy over autocracy," according to excerpts released by the White House.
Coming off a powerful speech last week to mark the January 6 anniversary of an attempt by Donald Trump's supporters to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Biden was set to describe the fate of the two bills under consideration in the Senate this week as "a turning point."
It's a high-risk, high-gain issue for Biden, who is infuriating Republicans, while also trying to balance the more conservative wing of his party with the increasingly frustrated Black community.
As President Joe Biden marks the one-year anniversary of the Trump-inspired Capitol insurrection, only 6 percent of Republicans believe his election victory was “definitely legitimate.”. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris delivered speeches at the Capitol Thursday morning to mark the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection. And as expected,...
As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris prepare to deliver remarks from Georgia taking aim at state-level legislation undermining the right to vote, the state’s most-prominent voting rights advocate and several civil rights groups will not be in attendance.Stacey Abrams, a high-profile advocate for voting rights protections and a Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, is not expected to attend, citing a scheduling conflict, though she has welcomed the president to the state in a message on Twitter.“We have a great relationship. We got our scheduling mixed up ... We're all on the same page,” Mr Biden told reporters on 11...
The Washington Post faced backlash Saturday for a Twitter message promoting a story about President Biden frequently attending funerals since taking office. The story was headlined "Biden, funerals and a bygone era." The tweet and story appeared ahead of Biden’s attendance Saturday at a funeral service in Nevada for former...
Former president Donald Trump lashed out Monday at Sen. Mike Rounds (S.D.), calling him a “jerk,” a day after the GOP senator said the 2020 election was “as fair as we have seen” and dismissed Trump’s widely debunked allegations of extensive voter fraud. Speaking on...
