Bloomington, IL

Snow Leopard central Illinois Zoo dies from COVID-19

By Mike Smith
 4 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Rilu, the 11-year-old Snow Leopard housed at Bloomington’s Miller Park Zoo, has died after suffering from COVID-19-induced pneumonia.

Zoo officials made the announcement Thursday afternoon on Facebook. Rilu began suffering from symptoms of the virus in early December 2021 .

The Snow Leopard came to Miller Park Zoo in 2011 from the Oklahoma City Zoo. Since then, Rilu made seven cubs that are part of the Species Survival Plan (SSP).

Rilu’s contributions put Miller Park Zoo on the map for being one of the leading institutions in producing Snow Leopard cubs across the globe.

In the post, staff members said, “Rilu’s personality and beauty will be missed by guests and staff, but he will not be forgotten.”

“I think Rilu was my favorite animal here at the zoo, for a lot of reasons,” Miller park zoo superintendent Jay Tetzloff said. “He has been here about as long as I have, I run the snow leopard breeding program for North America, so they are near and dear to my heart.”

Miller Park Zoo is located at 1020 S. Morris Ave. in Bloomington. Masks are required in all indoor spaces.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Comments

Truth
4d ago

another lie coming out. said in beginning only humans. ok. The truth shall be revealed. The government control is getting tighter. God bless America.

Reply
7
Rocking R
3d ago

we saw this coming they need to be able to create fear especially since fauci has been caught lying regularly he needs to be prosecuted for his involvement of creating it and also is involved financially with the vaccine he created a virus that weeds out the old weak feeble and those who have underlying problems 99.96% survival rate with covid only

Reply
3
Rachel Gross
3d ago

hmmmm.... exactly where have you people been???? Big Cats around the world have been diagnosed with COVID....cat houses have been closed to the public because of it...stop acting like everyone is lying to you

Reply(1)
3
 

