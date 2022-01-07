ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden denies COVID-19 is 'here to stay' while appearing to suggest that it is

By Christian Datoc
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

President Joe Biden offered a seemingly contradictory response Friday when asked whether COVID-19 is "here to stay," denying the premise of the question while also saying there would be a "new normal" for people post-pandemic.

Biden's comments came while fielding questions from reporters following his remarks on the December jobs report.

"No, I don't think COVID is here to stay, but having COVID in the environment here and in the world is probably here to stay," he told NBC News's Peter Alexander. "COVID, as we're dealing with it now, is not here to stay. The new normal doesn't have to be — we have so many more tools we're developing and continuing to develop that will contain COVID and other strains of COVID."

The answer comes as the omicron wave is causing cases to spike once again, damaging public perceptions of Biden's management of the pandemic, which was previously a strong point.

Biden claimed that the United States is "very different today than we were a year ago."

"Even though we still have problems, 90% of the schools are open now. It was 98. It's down to 90, but they're open now because we spent the time and the money in the Recovery Act to provide for the ability for schools to remain open," he continued. "What we're doing now is we talked about, you know, how we're dealing with testing. Well, you know, we have been doing now, we've had 300 million tests per month so far, and that's 11 million tests a day. In addition to that, we're in the process of supporting 500 million new tests."

"We're going to be able to control this," Biden declared. "The new normal is not going to be what it is now. It's going to be better."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

You can watch his answer in full below.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 4

Related
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Shock: VP’s Marriage To Doug Emhoff In Crisis? Joe Biden’s Partner Also Feuding With Jill Biden

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's marriage is, allegedly, falling apart. Kamala Harris’ often serious demeanor has not earned her any favors. Even though the vice president gets the job done, her critics believe that she’s too serious for her own sake. In fact, there are claims that Harris is too straight to the point and she doesn’t care if she hurts other people’s feelings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
HuffingtonPost

Critics Sum Up Laura Ingraham's Latest Joe Biden Attack In 1 Mocking Word

Laura Ingraham’s latest bombastic attack on President Joe Biden prompted the same one-word reply from many Twitter users: projection. On Wednesday night, the Fox News personality suggested Biden’s presidency was in the pocket of rival network MSNBC. “This isn’t the Biden administration, though. Is it really? It’s the MSNBC administration,” she declared.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
tucsonpost.com

Did Joe Biden just end the pandemic

No, he didn?t make good on his campaign promise to 'shut down the virus,? but by seemingly admitting defeat against Covid-19, Biden has opened a clear path to ending onerous pandemic restrictions and returning to normality. President Joe Biden admitted on Monday that "there is no federal solution" to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
mediaite.com

Joe Scarborough Brutally Mocks Lindsey Graham’s Multiple Personality Disorder With Biden: ‘This Guy’s All Over the Place’

People of a certain age will remember a television mini-series from 1976 called Sybil about an abused girl who suffered from a multiple personality disorder. Joe Scarborough made this outstanding reference Friday morning to describe the curious behavior of Senator Lindsey Graham, in particular as he relates with President Joe Biden.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Psaki hits back at Ted Cruz for threatening to impeach Biden

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has pushed back against Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who claimed that President Joe Biden would be impeached for his border policies if the GOP takes control of the House following this autumn’s midterm elections. Dallas Morning News correspondent Todd Gillman asked Ms Psaki if the White House had a “reaction to Senator Cruz saying President Biden may be impeached if the Republicans take back the House next year, specifically for the border policies?”“Well, our reaction is: Maybe Senator Cruz can work with us on getting something done on comprehensive immigration reform and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nbc News#Washington Examiner
MarketRealist

Biden Will Send Free COVID-19 Tests to Homes—Here's How to Get One

As the U.S. experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases, President Biden has responded by putting measures into place to help prevent the country from experiencing a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the CDC, many of the new cases being recorded are connected to the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus—the strain that was first identified in South Africa.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

'The View' co-host Ana Navarro: Trump wasn't legitimately elected in 2016, he got 'help from the Russians'

"The View" co-host and CNN commentator Ana Navarro said Tuesday that she didn't believe Donald Trump was legitimately elected president in 2016. In a segment looking ahead to the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Navarro said that while she felt Trump was elected with "help from the Russians," she would never encourage using force to atone for that injustice in her eyes. However, one of her co-hosts immediately suggested after she spoke that not accepting President Biden as legitimate was dangerous.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
mediaite.com

SHOCK POLL: Only SIX Percent of Republicans Say Biden’s Win Was ‘Definitely Legitimate’

As President Joe Biden marks the one-year anniversary of the Trump-inspired Capitol insurrection, only 6 percent of Republicans believe his election victory was “definitely legitimate.”. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris delivered speeches at the Capitol Thursday morning to mark the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection. And as expected,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KXL

Joe Biden Lies To America With A Smile On His Face

The lies of Joe Biden never stop. Today, they hit a crescendo on the anniversary of January 6th and the capitol riot. Let me focus on just two of them. He accuses rioters of killing Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. That’s just a flat out lie. The Washington D.C....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
58K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy