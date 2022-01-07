Michigan shooting suspect waives court hearing, sending case to trial

T he 15-year-old suspect in the Michigan high school shooting has waived his right to a key hearing Friday, instead choosing to go straight to trial.

Ethan Crumbley, suspected of the Nov. 30, 2021, school shooting that killed four students in Oxford, Michigan , waived his right to a hearing that required the prosecution to provide evidence of probable cause that a crime was committed. Crumbley's court appearance on Friday lasted less than 10 minutes.



The teenager will be tried as an adult on four charges of first-degree murder after he allegedly took a gun to school and opened fire on campus. A teacher and six other students were also injured during the shooting. Crumbley, who pleaded "not guilty" to all charges against him, faces other charges as well, including one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to kill, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

JUDGE DENIES REQUEST TO TRANSFER SUSPECTED MICHIGAN SCHOOL SHOOTER TO YOUTH FACILITY

Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley , are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter after James Crumbley reportedly bought a gun for his son as a present days before the incident. The parents, who have pleaded "not guilty," were called to a meeting with Oxford High School officials the morning of the shooting, just hours before the suspected gunman opened fire, officials said.

The judge presiding over the case is expected to consider the Crumbleys' request to lower their bail from $500,000 each to $100,000 each on Friday.

The Crumbleys went missing for hours after charges were filed against them. The prosecution also noted their house is for sale and the couple is behind on mortgage payments, according to court filings obtained by the Associated Press.

Students at Oxford High School will be returning to school for the first time since the November attack on Monday, though they will be reporting to a different building. The students are expected to return to the main campus on Jan. 24.

A hearing will take place within the next two weeks to assign a judge to preside over Crumbley's trial.

