BofA Bullish On Delta Airlines

The CEO of United Airlines has told his staff in an open letter that the company’s vaccine mandate has ended the “weekly” deaths that previously plagued the organisation. There are still 3,000 United employees who are infected with the virus, but Scott Kirby told his staff that “zero of our vaccinated employees are currently hospitalised”. “Prior to our vaccine requirement, tragically, more than one United employee on average *per week* was dying from Covid,” Mr Kirby wrote.“But we’ve now gone eight straight weeks with zero Covid-related deaths among our vaccinated employees – based on United’s prior experience and the...
Comments / 0