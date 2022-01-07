ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

BofA Bullish On Delta Airlines

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com — Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL ) are up around 2.3% Friday after BofA analyst Andrew Didora upgraded the stock to buy from neutral. Didora upped his share price target by $2, to...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Investor's Business Daily

Airline Stocks: Delta Earnings Due Amid Omicron Surge, Labor Crunch

Delta Air Lines (DAL) on Thursday reports fourth-quarter earnings likely to reflect the impact of the omicron variant and rough winter weather, which forced airlines to cancel thousands of flights. Delta stock and other airline stocks generally moved higher on Tuesday. The Atlanta-based carrier reports results after giving a more...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Analyst Upgrades Delta, Names Alaska Air Top Airline Pick For 2022

Airline stocks lagged the broad market recovery in 2021, and the COVID-19 omicron variant outbreak in the fourth quarter negatively impacted the global travel industry for the holiday season. One analyst said Friday that some airline stocks may finally be cleared for takeoff in 2022. The Analyst: Bank of America...
DETROIT, MI
Seekingalpha.com

Airline stocks: United Airlines, Alaska Air and Delta are top 2022 picks at MKM Partners

MKM Partners sees clearing skies for the U.S. airline industry despite the near-term operational pressures. The firm forecasts 2022 industry capacity to be flat with 2019, which is called a fairly large step up from down ~14% in Q4 of 2021. While 2022 is expected to be a transition year, the industry is anticipated to generate a modest profit.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bofa#Investing Com#Delta Air Lines Inc#Dal#Omicron#Delta Airlines#Times
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
LIFESTYLE
theloadstar.com

Delta Cargo latest airline to approve new Releye RLP container

PRESS RELEASE: Tuesday 11 January 2022 – Envirotainer, the global market leader in secure cold chain solutions for air transportation of pharmaceuticals, today announced that Delta Cargo has approved the Envirotainer Releye® RLP for usage on their fleet of aircrafts. With this approval, Delta Cargo can now transport...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
United Airlines
The Independent

US airlines say China is forcing them to cancel some flights

U.S. airlines say China has blocked more than a dozen recent and future flights from entering the country, which has been tightening already-strict COVID-19 travel restrictions.China ordered the cancellations after some passengers tested positive for COVID-19 on flights that arrived in China in late December, according to industry officials.American Airlines said Tuesday that six of its flights from Dallas-Fort Worth to Shanghai in late January and early February have been canceled. United Airlines said it was forced to cancel six flights from San Francisco to Shanghai later this month. Delta Air Lines said it canceled one flight last week and...
LIFESTYLE
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Airline A-La-Carte Services Market To Gain Substantial Traction Through 2029| Lufthansa Group, AIR FRANCE KLM, Delta Air Lines, United Continental Holdings

Global Airline A-la-carte Services Market 2029 report estimates the growth scale and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth-inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on the latest business news, opportunities, and trends. Airline A-la-carte Services market report contains a complete Market analysis and vendor aspect in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. To get better perspectives of the global Airline A-la-carte Services market, relevant charts and graphs are included in the report. There are different factors behind the growth of industries. Market research studies carried out in this report are very considerate which assist businesses to make better decisions and develop superior strategies about production, marketing, sales, and promotion.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

What Is Coinbase Doing That Caused BofA To Upgrade The Stock?

There are increasing signs of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) diversifying its revenues beyond retail cryptocurrency trading, a trend that could accelerate in 2022 and beyond, according to BofA Securities. The Coinbase Global Analyst: Jason Kupferberg upgraded the rating for Coinbase Global from Neutral to Buy, while keeping the price target...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Estee Lauder Stock Falls On BofA Downgrade

BofA analyst Bryan Spillane downgraded Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) to Neutral from Buy and raised the price target to $375 from $345, suggesting a 4.5% upside. The analyst said the company's growth drivers are being offset by the stock's "full valuation" following a 14% run-up in December alone. Spillane...
STOCKS
The Independent

United CEO says vaccine mandate has brought 'weekly' staff deaths to an end

The CEO of United Airlines has told his staff in an open letter that the company’s vaccine mandate has ended the “weekly” deaths that previously plagued the organisation. There are still 3,000 United employees who are infected with the virus, but Scott Kirby told his staff that “zero of our vaccinated employees are currently hospitalised”. “Prior to our vaccine requirement, tragically, more than one United employee on average *per week* was dying from Covid,” Mr Kirby wrote.“But we’ve now gone eight straight weeks with zero Covid-related deaths among our vaccinated employees – based on United’s prior experience and the...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Delta Air Lines pledges to offer non-binary booking option after discrimination row

Delta Air Lines has said it will offer a non-binary gender option on bookings and boarding passes after it was accused of discrimination by one passenger.Dawn Henry from Arizona complained on Thursday that she could not buy a ticket for her 21-year-old without listing them as either male or female, and accused the carrier of discriminating against nonbinary people.She claims the airline is out of date given that several US states allow people, including her child, to give the neutral gender “X” on their official ID.“Delta is discriminating against nonbinary individuals and not allowing them to fly despite legal ID...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy