ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Rihanna’s SavageXFenty Store Is Coming To Philly

By Kayla Thomas
94.5 PST
94.5 PST
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rihanna has completely changed the game with her Savage x Fenty lingerie line. Since temporarily stepping away from the music scene, he has built a billion-dollar business with her makeup, skincare, and clothing lines. Let's be honest. SavagexFenty is the new...

wpst.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

Ari Fletcher Seemingly Dropped By Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Over Insensitive Domestic Violence Comments

After some insensitive comments regarding domestic violence, Ari Fletcher appears to have lost her ambassadorship with Savage X Fenty. During the live, Ari said: "Like, pull your gun out and show me like, 'B---ch leave. I wish you would walk out the door,'" she said while on the "Don't Call Me White Girl" podcast. "I'm going to just sit down because I got a son and I'm not trying to die. I got a son. So I'm only staying because I got a son and I don't want you to shoot me."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: Why Barbados Was The ‘Perfect’ Place To Celebrate The Holidays Together

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent the festive season hanging out with both sides of their family in Barbados. Find out why it was the ‘perfect’ vacation!. Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky celebrated the holidays once again in her home country of Barbados, where the rapper also has family — and the trip couldn’t have been more perfect! After getting all dolled up for a New Year’s Eve bash, the adorable couple played the rest of the festive vacation relatively low-key, allowing for them to spend some quality time with their relatives, according to an insider who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
The Tab

A considered ranking of Rihanna’s 50 greatest singles of all time

It’s hard to write about Rihanna’s musical legacy without wanting to weep for what we’ve lost. She’s not dead or anything, but even your nan is probably wondering why Robyn Rihanna Fenty is certified MIA in the music landscape. We all chuckle about the jokes saying she quit music to become an Avon lady, but deep down, it hurts. I wish Rihanna well in her business endeavours and there’s no denying she’s smashing it, but my god, I NEED NEW MUSIC. We all do. I can’t think of many artists who can take a five year gap from releasing and still maintain public interest. Everyone cherishes Rihanna, and rightly so. She’s the artist of a generation – soundtracking most of our definitive years. In her illustrious career, she’s carved out a singles discography most artists would sacrifice a Victorian orphan to have. Here are the 50 greatest Rihanna singles, ranked.
MUSIC
SPY

The Kanye West Yeezy Gap Hoodie Has Sent The Internet Into A Frenzy Again (Video)

Ye — or the artist formerly known as Kanye West — surprised fans with the release of a new music video, which debuted on ESPN during the NCAA Georgia vs. Alabama college football game late on January 10. The surprise drop also doubled as a promo for the restock of the Yeezy hoodie, a collaboration with Gap that was initially released in September 2021 and immediately sold out. The restocked hoodie is now available on Gap’s website in black and blue, but you have to be quick to catch it. The website appears to be having some issues with connectivity, but...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lingerie#Clothing#Dc
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Ciara stops traffic for photoshoot in fiery hot festive outfit

Ciara has shared a series of new pictures looking fiery hot in a festive suit. The 36-year-old braved the chilly December weather as she rocked no tee and just a bright red blazer securely fastened and pants set from her collection. Posing outside the store on a pedestrian crossing, the...
NFL
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy