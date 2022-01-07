Rihanna’s SavageXFenty Store Is Coming To Philly

It’s hard to write about Rihanna’s musical legacy without wanting to weep for what we’ve lost. She’s not dead or anything, but even your nan is probably wondering why Robyn Rihanna Fenty is certified MIA in the music landscape. We all chuckle about the jokes saying she quit music to become an Avon lady, but deep down, it hurts. I wish Rihanna well in her business endeavours and there’s no denying she’s smashing it, but my god, I NEED NEW MUSIC. We all do. I can’t think of many artists who can take a five year gap from releasing and still maintain public interest. Everyone cherishes Rihanna, and rightly so. She’s the artist of a generation – soundtracking most of our definitive years. In her illustrious career, she’s carved out a singles discography most artists would sacrifice a Victorian orphan to have. Here are the 50 greatest Rihanna singles, ranked.

