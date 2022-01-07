ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Hungry Monkey’s Best-ever chocolate chip cookies

By Virginia This Morning
WTVR-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. -- Who doesn’t love a fresh, hot, chocolate chip cookie? Cindy Kienzle, creator of the Hungry Monkey Baking Company stopped by the show to share her incredible recipe with three-types of chocolate. For gift ideas, information and more, visit the website. Start by Preheating your oven...

www.wtvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Allrecipes.com

I Found a New Method for Scrambling Eggs and It's the Only One I'll Use From Now On

I could quite happily eat scrambled eggs every day. I love them for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner — and nothing is more soothing when I'm under the weather. I take great care when scrambling eggs because I have very specific expectations. I want them soft, creamy, not at all dry, and quite possibly a bit less "done" than some people like them. My go-to method for years has been: (for two of us) 5 large eggs, 1 large yolk, salt and pepper, and a splash of cream. I cook the whisked eggs in butter, over the lowest heat possible on the stove, stirring constantly, for a very long time. But recently, I've come across a true game-changer on the scrambled eggs front. This not only ensures the soft texture I want, but it also allows me to finish the rest of the meal without too much multitasking, or cold eggs.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Chips#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Semi Sweet Chocolate#Dark Chocolate#Food Drink#Hungry Monkey#Mixer Metal#Nestle
ComicBook

Olive Garden Might Be Removing This Staple From the Menu and Fans Won't Be Happy

In the landscape of popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden has always held a unique place in people's hearts. The establishment has been delivering its take on Italian cuisine for several decades now, and has developed a reputation that when people dine at the restaurant, they're "family." Unfortunately, it seems like one aspect of that family-centric experience might soon be going away for good. According to a new report from Business Insider, Olive Garden might soon be permanently doing away with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. The deal has not been in place at Olive Garden restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently, the financial risk of the deal might not be worthwhile, as the company has had improved sales compared to the last time the deal was in place.
RESTAURANTS
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Glass Cooktop and Get Rid of Burnt-On Food

It never fails. You’ve discovered an amazing five-star pasta recipe that you’re dying to try. You’ve got the prep work done, the beef browned, the ingredients sauteed and you crank up the heat. You’re distracted by a viral TikTok recipe and next thing you know, there’s marinara sauce burnt onto your beautiful glass stovetop. Devastating!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
My Baking Addiction

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole is a savory make-ahead breakfast perfect for holiday mornings. Prep it the night before and bake it off in the morning for an easy way to feed a crowd. One of my very favorite things about Christmas morning is Christmas breakfast. After opening gifts, we stay...
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
Parents Magazine

Oreo Drops 2 New Cookie Flavors to Make the New Year a Little Sweeter

Oreo is always experimenting with not-so-classic flavors — and the newest cookie twists will have dessert fanatics delighted. Ultimate Chocolate Oreos and Toffee Crunch Oreos are the latest additions to the Oreo family and will be available nationwide following the Jan. 3 launch. Ultimate Chocolate Oreos are perfect for...
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
Distractify

Cake Decorator Reveals That Grocery Stores Re-Frost Cakes in ”Gross” TikTok Clip

Isn't it great to walk through your grocery store's bakery aisle to see all of the wonderful, seasonal baked goods? Whether it's all of the spooky-themed ghoulie brownies with purple and green and orange sprinkles for Halloween or a giant chocolate mousse cake covered in pink and blue pastel icing to look like an Easter egg, it's amazing to see how talented people are at making desserts.
FOOD & DRINKS
backpacker.com

Cooking Bacon and Eggs in a Paper Bag Is Your New Camping Party Trick

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. This hearty combo tastes even better in the woods than it does in the diner. Whip it up over a campfire, and you’ll not only impress your buddies–you’ll have a no-pot meal with zero cleanup (eat right out of the bag!). The paper won’t ignite if you make sure it’s wet before cooking–here, bacon grease does the trick–but it might smoke a bit. Try it with these two techniques: one for the trailhead, one for the trail.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatingWell

18 Winter Casseroles That Will Be On the Dinner Table in an Hour or Less

There's nothing like a hot dish of cozy, comforting casserole—especially when you can get it on the table in record time. While some casseroles may take a while to prep and bake, these recipes rely on quick shortcuts, like precooked chicken and store-bought salsa, to make these casseroles flavorful but easy. Recipes like our Quick King Ranch Chicken Casserole and Cauliflower Gratin spotlight tasty winter veggies, like kale, cabbage and winter squash, for a main or side dish you can feel good about.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Costco Just Added a Savory Pastry to Its Bakery Section & It's a Total Dupe for This Starbucks Menu Item

Thanks to an abundance of Christmas Nespresso and Keurig gifting, it seems like lots of folks we know are staying in and making their own coffee at home most mornings this winter. But the appeal of a hot breakfast sandwich is tempting enough that sometimes, even after making coffee at home, we still slink out to Starbucks for a drive-thru breakfast. But it doesn’t have to be that way. That’s because Costco is selling a savory breakfast pastry that tastes just like Starbucks’ ham and cheese croissants, but you can buy four of them in a pack for just $7.99...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy