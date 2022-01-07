ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prosecutor: Travis and Gregory McMichael showed no empathy for Ahmaud Arbery

 4 days ago
A prosecutor on Friday said Travis and Gregory McMichael should serve mandatory life sentences without the chance of parole for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery due to the lack of empathy they showed at the time.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski argued that Gregory McMichael, who is Travis McMichael's father, made statements about self-defense and being allegedly attacked at the scene of the crime and that there was “no empathy for the trapped and terrified Ahmaud Arbery.”

"Greg McMichael attempted to control the narrative from the get-go at the scene," Dunikoski said. "He was running around the scene talking to everybody. And when talking to this unknown man who walked up to give him water, he basically said no, this guy’s an asshole. He is 20 feet from Mr. Arbery's body referring to Mr. Arbery as an asshole. There’s been no remorse shown and certainly no empathy from either man."

"Because empathy would have said, Hey, how must this look to this person that we’re chasing? Are we terrifying this person? Are we scaring them? No empathy for the trapped and terrified Ahmad Arbery. There was thoughtlessness as to the consequences. Thoughtlessness as to the alternatives. There was vigilantism. And because of that, we’re asking for Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael to be sentenced to life with the possibility of parole," she added.

Both McMichaels were found guilty on murder charges, which carry a mandatory life imprisonment in Georgia. But the judge in the case can choose to give them the chance of parole.

The McMichaels and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan followed Arbery in a pickup truck on Feb. 23, 2020, after they saw him running in the neighborhood. Gregory McMichael shot Arbery, and the three men later claimed that they had attempted to make a citizen's arrest at the time.

"When you take another person's life, it can't be undone. It can't be taken back. There is no do over. It's final and that means caution must prevail. Thoughtfulness, empathy and insight must prevail. Not vigilantism," Dunikoski said.

localmemphis.com

Sentencing announced for men convicted in death of Ahmaud Arbery

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced in Glynn County Friday. Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael were each sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 20 years. Meanwhile, William "Roddie" Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with parole.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery: Family rejects plea deal where three murderers would be sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

The family of Ahmaud Arbery rejected an 11th-hour plea deal for the three men who murdered the Black man in Georgia in February 2020 which would have sentenced them to 30 years in federal prison on hate crimes charges.Attorney Lee Merritt said Mr Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper-Jones had been approached by the Department of Justice about the plea deal earlier this week.The deal would have sentenced the three murderers – Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. – to 30 years in federal prison.“She rejected that offer because we believe that today the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
