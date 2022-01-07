ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

India surpasses 150 crore COVID vaccination mark, PM Modi grateful to those who worked to make it a success

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Lauding citizens of the country after India achieved a milestone of administering over 150 crore COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India is grateful to all those who have been working to make our vaccination drive a success. The...

Novavax, Serum Institute file for emergency use authorisation of Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa

Gaithersburg [US], January 10 (ANI): Novavax, a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, and Serum Institute of India (SII), on Monday, announced a regulatory submission to the South African Health Products Regulatory Agency (SAHPRA) for emergency use authorization (EUA) of Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate with Matrix-M adjuvant.
India will have Omicron wave peak by next month, says US-based health expert

By Shalini BhardwajWashington [US], January 8 (ANI): India will witness a peak in the number of COVID-19 cases by next month with the expectation of reporting five lakh cases per day, a US-based health expert said, adding that however "the severity of the variant will be less this time in the country than Delta variant."Dr Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) and Chair of the Health Metrics Sciences at the University of Washington said: "You are entering the Omicron wave, as many countries around the world are, and we expect that there will be more cases per day at the peak than you had in April last year for the Delta wave, but Omicron is much less severe.""So, while you will have many cases and set records probably for cases. It should be less of an impact on the severity of the disease. We currently have in the models that we will release later, we expect about five lakh cases at the peak, which should come in during the next month," he added.
Mansukh Mandviya congratulates healthcare workers at AIIMS Kalyani in WB as India surpasses 150 cr COVID vaccination mark

Kalyani (West Bengal) [India], January 7 (ANI): As India achieved the milestone of administering over 150 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya visited AIIMS Kalyani in West Bengal to congratulate and thank the healthcare workers for their contribution to this feat. Taking to Twitter, Mandviya...
Plan to embarass PM Modi, BJP hatched at Punjab CM Channi's office: SAD chief Majithia on security breach

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 11 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the ruling Congress government had let the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the state happen to "embarrass" the PM and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Narendra Modi
India begins booster shots and bans election rallies as Covid cases surge

India has started administering Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to priority groups as infections surge across the country.Termed a “precautionary dose” by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, the third vaccine shot is currently being given only to healthcare and frontline workers along with those above the age of 60 who have comorbidities.Last week, the government had said the booster dose would be the same one taken by individuals last year.In a tweet, federal health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the booster shots were being rolled out across the country.He added that the Modi government was ready to protect citizens from Covid...
India begins booster campaign as Omicron cases soar

India began a Covid-19 booster shot campaign for frontline workers and vulnerable people aged 60 and above on Monday as authorities grapple with a rapidly escalating outbreak driven by the Omicron variant. Daily case numbers are approaching the enormous figures seen last year, when thousands died each day and workers maintained round-the-clock funeral pyres for the mass cremation of virus victims. Nearly 180,000 new infections were recorded overnight, up nearly six times from a week earlier, with several urban centres imposing night-time curfews and restrictions on public gatherings. "We've seen the number of cases increasing," said Sheetal Vaishnav, a doctor helping oversee Monday's vaccinations at a clinic in the capital New Delhi.
Sulli Deals: Man arrested in India over website ‘auctioning’ Muslim women

The Delhi police have arrested a man in connection with the creation of an application called “Sulli Deals”, which put up photos of hundreds of Muslim women online for an auction last year.Aumkareshwar Thakur, 25, was arrested by the Delhi police in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The accused is a graduate in computer applications, the police said.“He is the main mastermind behind the Sulli deal app case,” said KPS Malhotra, deputy commissioner of police in the Delhi police special cell.Though FIRs were filed months ago, this is the first arrest made in the case concerning the derogatory...
Indian conjoined twins abandoned by their parents land their first job - with two salaries

Nineteen-year-old conjoined twins from India’s Punjab state who were once abandoned by their parents have clinched their first job with the state government.But what made the news better for Sohna and Mohna Singh from Amritsar city was that they would be earning a salary each.The twins will be working as electricians for the state’s electricity board, what they said would be a “dream job” for them.The twins had been abandoned as babies and were living at a shelter for children from impoverished families.The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) offered them a job where they will each be paid about...
Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
Israel unveils effects of 4th Covid jab

Early trial findings suggest a significant jump in antibody counts one week after the additional booster. A fourth dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine increased antibody counts by a multiple of five for participants in a new Israeli study, the country's prime minister said, suggesting another shot will help to revive waning immunity.
Canada isn't responding with foresight when it comes to COVID-19

Global problems require global solutions. With COVID-19, however, we're seeing that our governance mechanisms don't drive global solutions even when our lives depend on it. This is a problem because it will lead to diminishing trust in public institutions and a dragged-out pandemic response, as we fail to prevent deaths, long-term disability and lasting economic hardship of millions.
US Military COVID-19 Outbreak Spurs Tensions in Japan's Okinawa

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - U.S. military bases in Japan tightened coronavirus prevention measures Thursday, after an explosion of infections in Okinawa, a southern prefecture that hosts dozens of U.S. military facilities. Since mid-December, about 1,000 U.S. military personnel on at least eight bases in Japan have tested positive for COVID-19,...
UNGA President meets Indian envoy to Maldives, exchanges views on enhancing Maldives-India ties

By Unga President Meets High Commissioner Of India To MaldivesMale [Maldives], January 11 (ANI): United Nations General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid on Tuesday met with the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar and exchanged views on achieving greater collaboration and enhancing the strong Maldives-India partnership. "It was...
Cuba’s vaccine success story sails past mark set by rich world’s Covid efforts

General Máximo Gómez, a key figure in Cuba’s 19th-century wars of independence against Spain once said: “Cubans either don’t meet the mark – or go way past it.”. A century and a half later, the aphorism rings true. This downtrodden island struggles to keep the lights on, but has now vaccinated more of its citizens against Covid-19 than any of the world’s major nations.
Omicron cases may be headed for a rapid drop in U.S. and Britain

Scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19′s alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically. The reason: The variant has proved so wildly contagious that it may already be running out of people to infect, just a […]
Russia reveals where World War III has already begun

A new global conflict is already breaking out in cyberspace, a top Russian defense official has claimed, adding that Moscow hopes to work with the US to reduce the risks stemming from back-and-forth digital skirmishing. Andrey Krutskikh, a Foreign Ministry official charged with overseeing the country's international cooperation on information...
