Given that Yellowstone season 4 episode 10 is going to be the epic finale, it only makes sense that it be longer in length than any other this season. Thanks to the folks over at the Paramount Network, we now have 100% confirmation that this is the case! According to the schedule, the final episode (which is supposedly titled “Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops”) is going to run for 96 minutes, including commercials. That’s basically enough to make this a feature film … or at least somewhat close to it. We know that the premiere was almost a two and a half our event in November, but that was technically two separate episodes — a little bit of a different situation than what we’re getting now.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO