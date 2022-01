Former Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis is one of the most unique and intriguing quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. What makes sports so exciting are the unknowns. We can memorize, analyze and hypothesize, but the truth is it’s hard to be certain about anything in the sports realm. Few events encapsulate this idea better than the NFL Draft. Teams will spend months working tirelessly to analyze every aspect of a prospect’s game. Even with such a rigorous process, there are some players that scouts struggle to reach a consensus on.

NFL ・ 30 MINUTES AGO