Ski coaches needed for Special Olympics

 4 days ago

Do you know how to ski and being around some special athletes? Special Olympics might have the opportunity you’ve been looking for!

Special Olympics Colorado have launched a new seasonal registration process and with it has come some pretty intense demand for new volunteer coaches! It is a great problem to have but they need help recruiting new coaches.

Right now Special Olympics need 20 or more volunteer Alpine Skiing coaches by the middle of January. If you meet this guidelines, please contact the Special Olympics.

Who we need:

  • Experienced skiers
  • Individuals with the ability commit 12 hours on practice days over an 8-week period
  • Ability to get to and from Copper Mountain for training and competition on either Wednesdays or Sundays (competitions happen on weekends)
  • Ability to provide your own ski equipment
  • Ability to support multiple athletes at once (individuals with intellectual disabilities)
  • Special Olympics CO will provide training, instruction and rules overviews of ski racing – slalom, giant slalom and super G
  • Interested? Email Leah Combs, Athlete Experience Manager
