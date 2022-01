When I began working with Medicare health plans a few years ago it became obvious to me that people aging into Medicare were joining a health insurance program that they really didn’t understand. Although the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) do all they can to educate Americans about the benefits of Medicare it still isn’t enough for them to fully understand what they have as far as medical coverage through the federal government. Over the next the next few weeks we’re going to discuss the basics of and what is covered under Medicare. But first let’s look at how Medicare started.

