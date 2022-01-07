ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Tourism to offer employment opportunities to youths in state, says UP CM Yogi

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the improved tourism will not only promote the state but will also offer employment opportunities for the youth and will bring the "colour" of state's heritage in front of the country and the...

The Independent

India begins booster shots and bans election rallies as Covid cases surge

India has started administering Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to priority groups as infections surge across the country.Termed a “precautionary dose” by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, the third vaccine shot is currently being given only to healthcare and frontline workers along with those above the age of 60 who have comorbidities.Last week, the government had said the booster dose would be the same one taken by individuals last year.In a tweet, federal health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the booster shots were being rolled out across the country.He added that the Modi government was ready to protect citizens from Covid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Plan to embarass PM Modi, BJP hatched at Punjab CM Channi's office: SAD chief Majithia on security breach

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 11 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the ruling Congress government had let the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the state happen to "embarrass" the PM and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

India will have Omicron wave peak by next month, says US-based health expert

By Shalini BhardwajWashington [US], January 8 (ANI): India will witness a peak in the number of COVID-19 cases by next month with the expectation of reporting five lakh cases per day, a US-based health expert said, adding that however "the severity of the variant will be less this time in the country than Delta variant."Dr Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) and Chair of the Health Metrics Sciences at the University of Washington said: "You are entering the Omicron wave, as many countries around the world are, and we expect that there will be more cases per day at the peak than you had in April last year for the Delta wave, but Omicron is much less severe.""So, while you will have many cases and set records probably for cases. It should be less of an impact on the severity of the disease. We currently have in the models that we will release later, we expect about five lakh cases at the peak, which should come in during the next month," he added.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Yogi Adityanath
The Independent

Sulli Deals: Man arrested in India over website ‘auctioning’ Muslim women

The Delhi police have arrested a man in connection with the creation of an application called “Sulli Deals”, which put up photos of hundreds of Muslim women online for an auction last year.Aumkareshwar Thakur, 25, was arrested by the Delhi police in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The accused is a graduate in computer applications, the police said.“He is the main mastermind behind the Sulli deal app case,” said KPS Malhotra, deputy commissioner of police in the Delhi police special cell.Though FIRs were filed months ago, this is the first arrest made in the case concerning the derogatory...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Indian conjoined twins abandoned by their parents land their first job - with two salaries

Nineteen-year-old conjoined twins from India’s Punjab state who were once abandoned by their parents have clinched their first job with the state government.But what made the news better for Sohna and Mohna Singh from Amritsar city was that they would be earning a salary each.The twins will be working as electricians for the state’s electricity board, what they said would be a “dream job” for them.The twins had been abandoned as babies and were living at a shelter for children from impoverished families.The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) offered them a job where they will each be paid about...
RELATIONSHIPS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Marital rape a crime of cruelty in India, says Delhi Govt to High Court

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The Delhi Government on Friday told the Delhi High Court that marital rape has already been covered as a crime of cruelty under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Appearing for Delhi Government, advocate Nandita Rao said that marital rape is a crime of cruelty...
SOCIETY
AFP

India begins booster campaign as Omicron cases soar

India began a Covid-19 booster shot campaign for frontline workers and vulnerable people aged 60 and above on Monday as authorities grapple with a rapidly escalating outbreak driven by the Omicron variant. Daily case numbers are approaching the enormous figures seen last year, when thousands died each day and workers maintained round-the-clock funeral pyres for the mass cremation of virus victims. Nearly 180,000 new infections were recorded overnight, up nearly six times from a week earlier, with several urban centres imposing night-time curfews and restrictions on public gatherings. "We've seen the number of cases increasing," said Sheetal Vaishnav, a doctor helping oversee Monday's vaccinations at a clinic in the capital New Delhi.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Employment#Infosys#Ani#Ayodhya#Cm
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China forces Tibetan monks to watch destruction of sacred statue

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in China’s Sichuan province last month forced Tibetan monks and other local residents to watch the demolition of a large and venerated Buddha statue following official complaints that the statue had been built too high, Tibetan sources said.
RELIGION
Public Education
Tourism
India
UNGA President meets Indian envoy to Maldives, exchanges views on enhancing Maldives-India ties

By Unga President Meets High Commissioner Of India To MaldivesMale [Maldives], January 11 (ANI): United Nations General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid on Tuesday met with the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar and exchanged views on achieving greater collaboration and enhancing the strong Maldives-India partnership. "It was...
WORLD
Update: Xi eyes closer post-pandemic cooperation with Indonesia

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China and Indonesia should advance cooperation in a coordinated manner in the post-pandemic era. In a phone conversation with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Xi suggested that the two sides integrate Belt and Road cooperation with China's building of a new development pattern and Indonesia's medium- and long-term national development plan.
CORONAVIRUS

