TV & Videos

This Was the Week All the Late-Night Hosts Announced They Had COVID

By Chris Murphy
Vanity Fair
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate night’s most popular guest this week? COVID-19. Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and James Corden—three of the five prime-time late-night television hosts—all announced recently that they had tested positive for COVID, and made a point to shout out the vaccine for keeping them in relatively good...

Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen Colbert Says ‘The Late Show’ Will Remain in Ed Sullivan Theater as Late Night Grapples With COVID-19

Stephen Colbert addressed the impact the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is having on late night television and declared that whatever happens on The Late Show, filming for the CBS variety talk series will remain in the Ed Sullivan Theater. Just one day after Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon revealed his breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis during the show’s holiday break and hours after Late Night host Seth Meyers announced that he was canceling the rest of this week’s shows following a positive test, Colbert addressed the various responses across the late night landscape to filming safely amid a national high in positive...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

SNL: Tina Fey Returns to Co-Anchor Weekend Update, Filling In for Absent Colin Jost in Final Episode of 2021

Saturday Night Live attempted to turn lemons into lemonade during its final broadcast of 2021, welcoming back Tina Fey to the Weekend Update desk segment in place of an absent Colin Jost. Fey had already appeared at the top of this Saturday night’s show, to join Tom Hanks in welcoming host Paul Rudd to the 5-Timers Club. With almost all of the cast sent home and limited crew on hand, Weekend Update was delivered on the main stage, with Fey and Michael Che deciding to go ahead and “read these dumb jokes” to an audience of just Hanks, Rudd and Kenan...
TV & VIDEOS
The Week

Late night hosts joke about Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter ban, Andy Cohen's 'angry-drunk' New Year's rant

President Biden was nearly stranded on Air Force One after the deplaning truck got stuck in snow-hit Washington, D.C., Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "The last time D.C. was hit with that much whiteness it was Jan. 6," he joked. "If you're keeping track, Biden can somehow walk down a flight of icy stairs in the snow but not up a flight of stairs when it's nice out."
NFL
TVLine

Seth Meyers Tests Positive for COVID, Cancels Week of Late Night Shows

Seth Meyers announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing his late-night show into a brief hiatus. “The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!” the Late Night With Seth Meyers host tweeted. See Meyers’ full tweet below: The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

‘The Late Late Show’ Pauses Production After James Corden Contracts Covid

The Late Late Show with James Corden is the latest show to be hit by rising Covid numbers. Corden revealed that he contracted Covid-19 and as a result the CBS late-night show will be off the show air until January 18. However, the Brit said he was feeling “completely fine” as a result of being fully vaccinated and boosted. Corden joins his late-night slot rival Seth Meyers on the Covid bench after the NBC host was similarly hit by the virus. Jimmy Fallon also revealed that he tested positive for Covid at the end of December as he was gearing up to appear on Saturday Night Live.  The Late Late Show will air repeats this week and next and will return with new episodes. The news comes after Los Angeles County reported 37,215 new cases Thursday, the highest single-day number of the entire pandemic. Hospitalizations and deaths have doubled in the past week as well, though those counts are still well short of the peaks set during last winter’s surge in infections. View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Corden (@j_corden)
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Today’ Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb Tests Positive For Covid, “Feeling Good” In Isolation

Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb, who has tested positive for Covid and missed this morning’s show, says she’s “feeling good” while isolating at home. Kotb’s absence was explained this morning by Today news anchor Craig Melvin. “We should mention here before we get to the news that the reason Hoda is off is, like many others, she tested positive for Covid,” Melvin said on-air. “But Hoda tells us she’s doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very, very soon.” Kotb later tweeted, “Thx for well wishes! Feeling good..cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear!” The popular...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

‘Today’ Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive For Covid, Works From Home; Hoda Kotb Back In Studio

“We’re trading places,” Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, working from home this morning after testing positive for Covid, told her fellow co-anchor Hoda Kotb this morning. “I’m working from home, you’re back in the studio.” Kotb, who missed work last Thursday and Friday after testing positive, was back at NBC’s Studio 1A this morning after receiving two consecutive negative Covid tests. Both co-anchors had been vaccinated and boosted and say they suffered only minor symptoms. “Little sniffles, not much more than that,” Guthrie said this morning. Later on this morning’s show, Guthrie said she feels “really good,” and expects to be working from home for a couple days before returning to the studio. With the recent surge in Omicron variant cases, a number of television personalities have either worked remotely or missed episodes over the last week, including The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro and NBC’s Late Night host Seth Meyers. All were vaccinated and boosted, and are reportedly experiencing mild cases of Covid while remaining isolated at home. NBC’s Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has said he tested positive at the beginning of his show’s holiday break and is back at work. Watch Guthrie’s announcement above.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Latest Infection at NBC

Savannah Guthrie, the co-anchor of NBC’s venerable “Today” franchise revealed Monday morning she had tested positive for coronavirus, marking the latest infection of top talent who use NBCUniversal’s New York headquarters as a base for production. Guthrie said during Monday’s “Today” broadcast that she was dealing with “little sniffles, not much more than that” while talking to her co-host Hoda Kotb. Kotb was out from the studio last week after she tested positive for coronavirus. She said Monday that she had subsequently tested negative and was back at Studio 1A, the show’s longtime studio. The “Today” hosts aren’t the only NBC personnel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: COVID hits the late night talk shows

WGN’s Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest news and gossip from Hollywood. Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and Lupita Nyong’o battle COVID, The Grammy’s are likely to be canceled but the Golden Globes will go on as scheduled, no food or drinks will be sold at Chicago Broadway Theaters, Beavis and Butthead is returning, and more!
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

‘Late Late Show’ Host James Corden Tests Positive For COVID

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – James Corden, host of CBS’ The Late Late Show, announced on Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Corden, who is vaccinated and has received a booster shot against the virus, said he feels completely fine and indicated that the late night show will be off air the next few days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theprp.com

Thursday’s Tucker Rule To Sit In On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ This Week

Thursday drummer Tucker Rule is headed back to late night television, having once again been enlisted to sit in on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers‘. He’ll be joining The 8G Band starting tonight from January 10th-13th. Rule previously sat in on the show back in early 2019. He had previously been booked to head out with Thursday and more this week, but those dates were recently postponed amid COVID-19 concerns.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for COVID-19

Savannah Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19. The Today show anchor shared her breakthrough case to Hoda Kotb at the top of NBC’s morning show on Monday. “We’re trading places. I’m working from home. You’re back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID. I just tested positive for COVID, so here we go,” she told Kotb, who has since returned to the studio after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Guthrie, whom Today reported is vaccinated and has received a booster shot, shared that she has felt mild symptoms. “Little sniffles, not much more than that,” she said. When later speaking to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Jimmy Kimmel Salutes Bob Saget in Tearful Opening Monologue: ‘He Was the Sweetest Man’

Jimmy Kimmel offered a tribute to the late Bob Saget in his opening monologue on Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” eulogizing the late actor and comedian by sharing memories of his friendship, performances and philanthropic work. “Bob was the sweetest. He was the sweetest man,” Kimmel said. “I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails and calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He’d write sometimes just to tell me he loved me and I know he did that for many people… He had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about...
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

This Is Us Premiere Focuses on Rebecca’s Heartbreaking Memory Loss

By its sixth season, This Is Us has mastered how to connect its characters’ adolescent experiences with their adult emotions. Everything from days at the local pool to a Thanksgiving spent watching Police Academy 3 have foreshadowed major storylines for the present-day Pearsons. The NBC drama’s final season premiere followed suit, anchored in how the 1986 Challenger space shuttle explosion influenced Kevin, Kate, and Randall’s current coping skills.
TV & VIDEOS

