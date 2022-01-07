ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What Happens in a Post–January 6 World?

By Emily Jane Fox, Joe Hagan
Vanity Fair
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s episode of Inside the Hive, cohosts Joe Hagan and Emily Jane Fox are joined by Hive national political reporter Abigail Tracy to talk about what’s next for the House of Representatives’ January...

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

One More Person Agreed to Marry Donald Trump Jr.

He was a daddy’s boy; she was a fundraiser for daddy. Can I make it any more obvious? Donald Trump Jr., eldest of former president Trump’s disappointments, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, ex-Fox News host, are engaged and have been for a year, reportedly. This news is more of a coming-out party for her “almost eight-carat” ring. Those in the know knew, but Guilfoyle and Junior kept the engagement a secret from the public—until she made an Instagram post wishing him a happy birthday, with the rock featured on the appropriate finger at a New Year’s event at Mar-a-Lago. Elsewhere in the Instagram photo reel, it appears they even managed to snag a photo op with papa! It was a happy birthday indeed.
RELATIONSHIPS
Vanity Fair

Can the News Media Rebound in 2022?

Since Donald Trump’s chaotic departure from the White House at the start of 2021, and as COVID fatigue only grew throughout the year, the American public’s appetite for news sharply dropped. Perhaps some decrease was inevitable, given how a once-in-a-century pandemic, a mass protest movement calling for racial justice, and a contentious presidential election drove intense interest and engagement to news outlets in 2020.
POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Sen. Ron Johnson, Super-Spreader of Election and Vaccine Misinformation, Will Seek Reelection

Senator Ron Johnson is not ready to give up his congressional microphone after all, one that the Republican has used to loudly push COVID and election-related misinformation in the spirit of Donald Trump. The Wisconsin lawmaker announced Sunday he would seek reelection for a third term this year, walking back his promise to serve only two and putting all eyes on what is expected to be one of the toughest races for Democrats in the 2022 midterms, with national implications.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Washington Post

The news about Sean Hannity doesn’t get much traction at Fox

Much of the media world scrambled to cover the revelation this week that the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is seeking the cooperation of Fox News host Sean Hannity. But his employer wasn’t part of that rush. The unexpected request — revealed by the committee Tuesday along...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Rioter#Join Vanity Fair
The Independent

Steve Bannon goes on bizarre rant about Michelle Obama’s voter drive

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon denounced a vow from former first lady Michelle Obama to engage in voter registration efforts, suggesting that the move was a response to his own strategy aimed at asserting control over the GOP on behalf of Donald Trump.The ex-Trump administration official, who was ousted from the White House in the early days of Mr Trump’s presidency, went on a bizarre rant during his “War Room” podcast in response to an ad placed by Ms Obama in The New York Times which touted the group effort by Democratic-leaning organisations to register more than 1...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Sean Hannity’s bottomless corruption

Fox News is keeping quiet about the latest Sean Hannity scandal, in which the longtime host sent text messages to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and others providing political advice regarding President Donald Trump in the days surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Instead of denouncing Hannity’s activism, a Fox News spokeswoman pointed to a tepid statement from Hannity’s lawyer.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
WHO 13

‘Facts don’t back up what’s coming out of his mouth,’ former supporter Chris Christie says of Donald Trump

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate, said there is no evidence that fraud cost Donald Trump re-election as president in 2020 and he wishes Trump would quit claiming that it did. Christie supported Trump’s campaign. But he said that he has used his former skills as […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Eric Swalwell Tells MSNBC That 2022 Could Be the ‘Last’ U.S. Election Ever if Democrats Don’t Win

Rep. Eric Swalwell (R-CA) had a warning for viewers on MSNBC Monday: If you don’t vote Democrat in 2022, you may never get to vote again. Appearing on All In with Chris Hayes, the California congressman dialed up the traditional most important election of our lifetimes rhetoric to a 16 — by arguing that a defeat of Democrats in the midterms could result in the end of U.S. elections. Swalwell, in his argument, pointed to a number of Republican state legislatures which he believes are taking steps to potentially overturn victories by Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

‘F you’: Greg Gutfeld Unleashes Epic Rant Warning Democrats Will Use Jan. 6 to Put ‘Permanent’ Target on Backs of Political Enemies

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld delivered a fiery monologue aimed at President Joe Biden and Democrats during coverage of the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Gutfeld was incensed by Biden’s Thursday remarks, in which he commented on the riot with relation to the 2020 election results. On The Five, co-host Dana Perino played a snippet from the Biden speech.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy