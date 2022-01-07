ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penzey's Spices closing its doors as coronavirus cases surge

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 4 days ago
A Wauwatosa-based company with 50 locations across the country is closing its doors to in-store shopping as coronavirus cases continue to surge.

According to our news partners the Milwaukee Business Journal , Penzeys Spices, a national spice retailer, said in a newsletter that it's looking to Jan. 23 as a potential reopening date.

“Looking at it all, it sure seems like with how very contagious Omicron is," Penzeys said in its newsletter, "We can either close stores now to in-store shopping and continue sales through the touchless pickup, or we can keep stores open to in-store shopping for a little bit longer only to be forced to completely shut stores for extended periods because we don’t have healthy employees to run them. We think the safer option is more in keeping with the kindness at the heart of cooking and who we want to be."

Penzey's has been trying to reduce the number of people in their stores a a while now. The company didn't run its 25th gift box promotion, so now there is extra inventory and are offering a new promotion. Until Tuesday, anyone who buys the gift box will receive a second one for free.

“I hope and believe that 2022 is going to be the better year we’ve all been waiting for, but we need to wait just a little bit longer before we enjoy it fully,” Penzeys said in the newsletter.

