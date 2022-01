Sotheby’s has a new director for its China operations. Signalling the importance that digital and online sales continue to play in the business going forward, Jean Qian will take up the role – Qian is the former vice president for the China Asia-Pacific market at Farfetch, an e-commerce platform serving the fashion industry. Previously she was a management consultant, first for Accenture and then Ernst & Young.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO