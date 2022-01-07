Survey: How do you think cities should spend excess revenue?

The City of Colorado Springs may have more tax revenue than anticipated.

The News5 team wants to know how you think the city should spend the extra money.

How do you think local governments should spend excess revenue due to construction?

53% Refund taxpayers

30% Improve roads

12% Public safety

5% Build parks

Following the Marshall fire, News5 took a closer look at how the City of Colorado Springs makes decisions about how to get people out during a wildfire, which can be found here . In recent years the city has been working on fire mitigation, following the Waldo and Black Forest fires in our own backyard. While the work is important, it also takes money, and voters decided in 2021 to set aside $20 million in excess revenue for mitigation efforts.

News5 also looked at the five-year 2C roadway improvements extension that is currently underway in Colorado Springs, read more here . The money for the project comes from a 2019 ballot question, where voters approved a city sales tax dedicated to infrastructure improvement.

