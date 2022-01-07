ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Survey: How do you think cities should spend excess revenue?

By News5 Staff
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E17UU_0dfdHdiE00

The City of Colorado Springs may have more tax revenue than anticipated.

The News5 team wants to know how you think the city should spend the extra money.

How do you think local governments should spend excess revenue due to construction?

53% Refund taxpayers
30% Improve roads
12% Public safety
5% Build parks

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Following the Marshall fire, News5 took a closer look at how the City of Colorado Springs makes decisions about how to get people out during a wildfire, which can be found here . In recent years the city has been working on fire mitigation, following the Waldo and Black Forest fires in our own backyard. While the work is important, it also takes money, and voters decided in 2021 to set aside $20 million in excess revenue for mitigation efforts.

News5 also looked at the five-year 2C roadway improvements extension that is currently underway in Colorado Springs, read more here . The money for the project comes from a 2019 ballot question, where voters approved a city sales tax dedicated to infrastructure improvement.
___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
City
Black Forest, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Fires#Infrastructure#Weather#Refund#Roku#Firetv#Appletv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
850K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy