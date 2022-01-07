Mobile sports betting comes to New York on Saturday: What you need to know

New York is making a big bet on the next generation of gambling.

Starting Saturday at 9 a.m., people in the Empire State will be able to make wagers on sports with mobile apps. Here’s what you need to know.

What’s new?

For the past several years, New York and many other states allowed people to bet on fantasy sports teams through sites like DraftKings. An online app called Jackpocket also let people buy state lottery tickets online.

In-person sports betting has been allowed at New York casinos since 2019, but generated little revenue.

Since online sports betting became legal in New Jersey in 2018, many New Yorkers crossed into the Garden State to make bets.

Starting Saturday, they’ll be able to place wagers on real games in their home state. Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel and Rush Street Interactive recently got state Gaming Commission approval to accept wagers. Five other providers are expected to get the green light down the road.

As many as 100,000 people in New York may use the new apps in their first year, predicted Adam Scott Wandt, assistant professor and vice chair for technology at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Who can place bets?

Anyone 21 or older. Geotracking ensures the bets are actually placed in New York, so you can’t download a betting app in New York and then use it outside the state. Apps usually ask for personal information including a user’s real name and address.

How are bets placed?

Each of the apps is a bit different, but users can typically use their checking accounts or PayPal to place bets. State law doesn’t stipulate a maximum wager for bets, unless you use a credit card. Credit cards can be used for up to $2,500 in bets per account per year, noted Wandt.

Why is this happening now?

Sports betting was long illegal outside several states including, of course, Nevada. But in 2018, the Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992. Since then, states have been racing to set up rules for online betting.

Last April, the New York State legislature included approval for mobile betting in the annual budget. Lawmakers want to get a slice of the revenue that has been going to New Jersey, which reported a whopping $1 billion in sports betting in September alone.

Another key factor: professional sports leagues changed their tune. Historically opposed to gambling, they got on board with betting in the years leading up to the 2018 Supreme Court decision, said Baruch College law professor Marc Edelman.

“As owners watched sports gambling arrive and thrive in places like Europe, they realized that if they could somehow be guaranteed a share of all revenues of sports gambling, the revenues they received would be more valuable to them than the minuscule risk of a game being fixed,” said Edelman, who’s also director of sports ethics for the Robert Zicklin Center for Corporate Integrity.

Pro leagues will cash in as exclusive sellers of the stats that mobile apps rely on, he explained.

What’s the story with the mobile betting companies?

“Each of these four companies are very large businesses with international scope,” Edelman said of the ones going live Saturday. They already had partnerships in place with New York casinos, too.

What’s the difference between online gambling and casino gambling?

Convenience. Mobile betting apps effectively put a casino in your pocket.

“It facilitates impulsive bets in a way that having to travel to a brick-and-mortar location may be less likely to do,” Edelman said.

What about gambling addiction?

The state has promised up to $6 million per year for gambling addiction programs.

“Whether or not you believe in gambling, it occurs regularly and people will figure out ways to do it,” said Wandt. “What this does is allows people to be more protected when gambling.”