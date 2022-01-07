ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

North Carolina man, woman arrested after infant overdoses on Fentanyl, police say

By Mike Andrews
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man and woman are facing charges in Union County after a 14-month-old child overdosed on suspect Fentanyl in Monroe on Tuesday, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Officials said the infant was taken to the hospital Tuesday, prompting investigators to execute a search warrant at a home on S. Church Street in Monroe.

Police said Tyler Shelton Perry was arrested after the search and charged with felony child abuse, trafficking in opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture sell deliver a controlled substance, possession of schedule I, manufacture marijuana, possession of cocaine, and maintain a dwelling for use, storage, or sale of controlled substances.

Perry was being held under a $550,000 secured bond.

Investigators also obtained an arrest warrant for felony child abuse on Amber Gale.

Police learned that Gale was staying at a home in Stallings and she was arrested by local police.

Authorities said the 14-month-old is recovering at a local medical facility.

