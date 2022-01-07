ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

CDC’s Dr. Rochelle Walensky: more young children are hospitalized with COVID than ever before

By Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a startling spike in the number of young children hospitalized with COVID-19 and took another stab at defending new shortened guidelines for returning to work after positive tests.

In a CDC briefing Friday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said children under 5 are hospitalized with COVID at a rate of 4.3 per 100,000 people, the highest number ever recorded.

“This is the highest number of pediatric cases we’ve seen throughout the pandemic,” Walensky said.

The top pandemic expert said there is no doubt that the spike among children under 5, who are not eligible to be vaccinated, is driven by the super-contagious omicron variant, which is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.

But it is not yet known whether omicron has some specific feature that causes more serious illness in kids or if far more young children are being exposed to it because it is more contagious than previous strains.

“It may very well be that there are just more cases out there and our children are more vulnerable with more cases around them,” Walensky said.

The rate of hospitalization for children older than 5, who have been eligible to receive vaccines for months now, is four times lower than those under 5, although it remains lower than among adults.

That suggests that the spike in cases in the younger kids is due to their not enjoying the protection of the vaccine. The majority of cases among those older than 5 are among those who are unvaccinated, bolstering that theory, Walensky said.

Scientists say trials are underway on vaccines for children under 5 but they likely won’t be approved until Spring at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the CDC director acknowledged the barrage of criticism aimed at the agency for its recommendation that it’s safe to go back to work five days after testing positive, instead of the previously recommended 10 days, for those experiencing symptoms.

“We’re in an unprecedented situation with the speed of omicron cases rising,” Walensky said. “We were seeing, just before the holidays, shortages of health care workers as a harbinger of things in many areas.”

The head of the agency explained that changing guidance is a “new normal” and the CDC will provide the most effective up-to-date medical advice to Americans as the omicron variant continues to spread faster than any previous strain of the deadly virus.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Hospitalization#Omicron
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily News

CDC chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky defends COVID return-to-work guidelines amid widespread confusion

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defended the agency’s shifting guidance that workers should stay home after testing positive for COVID-19. Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday that the newly shortened five-day stay at home guidance reflects medical science that the chance of transmitting the disease to others is very low after that period, instead of the previous ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTSA

CDC guidance not influenced by shortage of tests, Dr. Walensky says

CDC’s new COVID-19 guidelines are drawing some criticism from medical experts for not requiring a negative test for asymptomatic patients to leave isolation. Some have speculated the lack of a testing requirement is due to a short supply of tests in the U.S. But CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtmj.com

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky facing criticism for isolation guidance

New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control recommends that people who contract COVID-19 only need to isolate for five days, half of the previous ten day isolation period. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, made the media rounds Wednesday to defend the decision. “We had a lot of science...
SCIENCE
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy