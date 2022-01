All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cocooning yourself in winter accessories like cable-knit beanies and fringed cashmere scarves may be a no-brainer during the cold months, but that doesn't mean there isn't room to play around with your looks—and right now there's a new crop of winter accessories ready to step up your outfit game in a major way. We're talking about balaclavas, snoods, and dickeys, which editors and style influencers are swaddling themselves in en masse to stay snug and take their ’fits to the next level.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO