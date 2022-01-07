Patty Mills says he needs to make a mental adjustment as Kyrie Irving returns as part-time player

No player is impacted by Kyrie Irving’s part-time status more than Nets spark plug Patty Mills.

With both Irving and Joe Harris (ankle surgery) out of the rotation, Mills, who signed a two-year, $18 million deal to play sixth man in Brooklyn, started 21 straight games.

Then he moved to the bench in Irving’s road debut in Indiana .

Two days later, Mills is expected to start alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden in Irving’s absence once again, and when the Nets hit the road for a two-game trip to Portland and Chicago against the Trail Blazers and Bulls, Mills will likely revert to his role as a sixth man.

Preparing for his first game in this type of turbulence — off-the-bench one game, starting the next — Mills said Irving’s presence shouldn’t change his approach to the game. That’s easier said than done, though, when you consider how large of a presence Irving is on the roster.

In his first game of the season, Irving scored 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field, including 13 of Brooklyn’s final 46 points. Mills must now step up in Irving’s place, and even though he thinks his approach shouldn’t change, the Australian guard concedes that it has to.

“No, there is (a mental adjustment),” Mills said at Nets shootaround on Friday. “I think (Kyrie’s) such a force and you saw it in (the Pacers) game. It’s definitely fun for me to be able to play with him, and so to have him out, it definitely changes those things, but it’s a mental adjustment more than anything and a feel for the game.

“But as professional players and athletes, I think the elite players are able to adjust to that sort of impact on the fly, and that’s something that doesn’t come easy but has to be done.”

Mills has one thing working on his side: History. Up until Wednesday’s matchup against the Pacers, both New York City’s vaccine mandate and a decision from the Nets front office kept Irving off the court and out of practice all season. Without Irving, Mills played third fiddle to Durant and Harden. The adjustment, Steve Nash said, will be more so on the road than at home because the team has already adapted to playing without their star guard.

In fact, the Nets coach believes Irving’s return doesn’t only alleviate the burden from Durant and Harden, but also takes some of the load off Mills, who is averaging career-highs in minutes (30.8) and points (13.6) per game.

“I think if you look back at the start of the year, this is getting back to a more natural position for Patty,” Nash said before Irving’s debut. “When Joe was playing, Patty played in that 20-minute range, 20-to-25 minutes more times than not. So on the road this can maybe give him a little bit more rest (and) allow him to save his legs a little bit.

“As we’ve seen lately, although he’s been unbelievable for us this year on and off the court, there’s this fatigue factor at times. So this can help him as well. I see it as a positive for Patty even though his minutes may come down a bit here or there.”

Mills is the Nets’ glue guy in more than one respect. He’s keeping the team together not only in games without Irving, but also as Harris rehabs from his severe ankle sprain. Nash had offered no new updates on Harris’ return status in Indiana, but said he’s in the ballpark of “a couple weeks away” on Jan. 4.

More roster turbulence for Mills, whose status as a starter will be in flux once the sharpshooting Harris returns to the rotation, but role and rotation uncertainty won’t change this veteran guard’s approach just yet. He’s still feeling this process out — and the Nets have another two home games in the next few days before he has to come off the bench for Irving again.

“I think only playing with (Kyrie) for one game right now, I think my feedback for myself is that it shouldn’t change whether he’s in or not,” Mills said. “And I think that’s what I’ll start to feel more as we continue down this line of home games and away games, but I think that shouldn’t change the way that I approach games and be aggressive.”