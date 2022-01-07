ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Patty Mills says he needs to make a mental adjustment as Kyrie Irving returns as part-time player

By Kristian Winfield, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

No player is impacted by Kyrie Irving’s part-time status more than Nets spark plug Patty Mills.

With both Irving and Joe Harris (ankle surgery) out of the rotation, Mills, who signed a two-year, $18 million deal to play sixth man in Brooklyn, started 21 straight games.

Then he moved to the bench in Irving’s road debut in Indiana .

Two days later, Mills is expected to start alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden in Irving’s absence once again, and when the Nets hit the road for a two-game trip to Portland and Chicago against the Trail Blazers and Bulls, Mills will likely revert to his role as a sixth man.

Preparing for his first game in this type of turbulence — off-the-bench one game, starting the next — Mills said Irving’s presence shouldn’t change his approach to the game. That’s easier said than done, though, when you consider how large of a presence Irving is on the roster.

In his first game of the season, Irving scored 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field, including 13 of Brooklyn’s final 46 points. Mills must now step up in Irving’s place, and even though he thinks his approach shouldn’t change, the Australian guard concedes that it has to.

“No, there is (a mental adjustment),” Mills said at Nets shootaround on Friday. “I think (Kyrie’s) such a force and you saw it in (the Pacers) game. It’s definitely fun for me to be able to play with him, and so to have him out, it definitely changes those things, but it’s a mental adjustment more than anything and a feel for the game.

“But as professional players and athletes, I think the elite players are able to adjust to that sort of impact on the fly, and that’s something that doesn’t come easy but has to be done.”

Mills has one thing working on his side: History. Up until Wednesday’s matchup against the Pacers, both New York City’s vaccine mandate and a decision from the Nets front office kept Irving off the court and out of practice all season. Without Irving, Mills played third fiddle to Durant and Harden. The adjustment, Steve Nash said, will be more so on the road than at home because the team has already adapted to playing without their star guard.

In fact, the Nets coach believes Irving’s return doesn’t only alleviate the burden from Durant and Harden, but also takes some of the load off Mills, who is averaging career-highs in minutes (30.8) and points (13.6) per game.

“I think if you look back at the start of the year, this is getting back to a more natural position for Patty,” Nash said before Irving’s debut. “When Joe was playing, Patty played in that 20-minute range, 20-to-25 minutes more times than not. So on the road this can maybe give him a little bit more rest (and) allow him to save his legs a little bit.

“As we’ve seen lately, although he’s been unbelievable for us this year on and off the court, there’s this fatigue factor at times. So this can help him as well. I see it as a positive for Patty even though his minutes may come down a bit here or there.”

Mills is the Nets’ glue guy in more than one respect. He’s keeping the team together not only in games without Irving, but also as Harris rehabs from his severe ankle sprain. Nash had offered no new updates on Harris’ return status in Indiana, but said he’s in the ballpark of “a couple weeks away” on Jan. 4.

More roster turbulence for Mills, whose status as a starter will be in flux once the sharpshooting Harris returns to the rotation, but role and rotation uncertainty won’t change this veteran guard’s approach just yet. He’s still feeling this process out — and the Nets have another two home games in the next few days before he has to come off the bench for Irving again.

“I think only playing with (Kyrie) for one game right now, I think my feedback for myself is that it shouldn’t change whether he’s in or not,” Mills said. “And I think that’s what I’ll start to feel more as we continue down this line of home games and away games, but I think that shouldn’t change the way that I approach games and be aggressive.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo Doubles Down on Calling Kevin Durant "The Best Player in the World"

The 2022 NBA race for MVP sees Brooklyn Nets guard Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks‘ very own Giannis Antetokounmpo go head-to-head for the title. Last week, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks faced off for the first time this season. The last time the teams both met was in Game 7 of the second round of the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. On Friday, the Bucks defeated the Nets 121-108. While KD scored 29 points, made nine rebounds and seven assists, it was not enough to keep the Bucks at bay. The most recent match saw Antetokounmpo hit 31 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in just 26 minutes, marking his seventh consecutive 30+ point game against the Nets and the longest streak against a single opponent. Post-game, Antetokounmpo talked about the challenge of facing the Nets,
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Klay Thompson’s Return On Sunday

Later today, for the first time in two-and-a-half years, Klay Thompson will play in an NBA game. Thompson last saw action on June 13, 2019 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. He tore his ACL that night, and missed the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from that injury. Thompson...
NBA
NBC Sports

Twitter explodes after Klay incredible poster dunk, epic snarl

Klay Thompson is back and the Warriors shooting guard made that absolutely clear with a massive dunk late in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Chase Center. Klay got Cavs center Jarrett Allen on a switch, drove around him and made a loud statement with...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Australian#Pacers
fadeawayworld.net

When Klay Thompson Interrupted Steph Curry's Video To Steal A Ball During Shootaround

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have been together since Klay was drafted by the Golden State Warriors, helping build an era of success with their elite shooting ability as a backcourt. The duo have also provided some truly wholesome moments during their time together, with it being very obvious that the 'Splash Bros' genuinely get along on a personal level as well as a professional one.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Cavaliers Nation

Video: Klay Thompson throws down monster poster dunk vs. Cavs

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson threw down an emphatic dunk in his return to the lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson blew by Jarrett Allen on a switch and finished with a poster dunk. It was a promising sign for the veteran guard as he is coming off two major surgeries and hasn’t played in an NBA game since 2019.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nuggets signing DeMarcus Cousins

Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The projected rotation for the Nuggets if/when DeMarcus Cousins enters the fold is pretty straightforward. Cousins will play. Not playing him would be odd. I bet he plays the other center minutes behind Jokić.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell eyeing move to bigger market?

After two years in Kentucky playing college ball for Louisville and five years in Utah playing for the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell may have some greater ambitions in mind. Tim MacMahon of ESPN hinted this week during an episode of “The Hoop Collective” that the star guard could be eyeing a move to a bigger market.
NBA
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy