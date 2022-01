So, you’ve got symptoms of a cold -- sinus, fever, body aches and fatigue -- and now the test is positive for COVID. You need to stay home. Do not go to work or school. Do not go to the grocery store or out to eat. You must stay isolated away from others for a minimum of five days. This is new CDC guidelines. Ask family or friends for assistance. Contact via phone or text anyone you may have had close contact within the last 48 hours prior to your first symptoms. They are now exposed.

