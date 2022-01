We turn now to New York City again where the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 has tripled since Christmas. This surge from the omicron variant is serious. It's exhausting. But it is different from the chaos and fear that ensued back in the spring of 2020, when New York City struggled with the first major outbreak of coronavirus in the U.S. Caroline Lewis of member station WNYC is here to help explain what's different this time around.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO