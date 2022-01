COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVN)--The Ohio State University has announced COVID-19 testing protocols and procedures for students and staff returning to campus for the spring semester. The rules affect students living in campus dorms, and those in fraternities and sororities near campus. For students returning to the dorms, a rapid antigen test is required this weekend. That can be done at the French Field House, and students can return to their dorms with a negative test.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO