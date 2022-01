It would have shocked fans of both fanbases this time last year but the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres are much more similar that you would think. The Padres only finished 4.5 games ahead of the Colorado Rockies in 2021 despite being 15 games ahead of them on May 29. That swift downturn in events for the Padres led to the firing of Jayce Tingler and the hiring of Bob Melvin as manager.

