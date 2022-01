HONG KONG, Jan 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - On the southern bank of the Amur river that runs along the Russian border is one of the most affordable property markets in China. Where the average two-bedroom flat in Beijing can cost $1 million, investors can snap one up in the city of Hegang for $10,000. Dependent almost entirely on coal mining, Hegang’s economy has been on the ropes for years. The pandemic appeared to push it over the edge. On December 23, local officials announced the city has frozen hiring and begun fiscal restructuring. That may be a first for China, but it’s unlikely the last.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO