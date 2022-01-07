Lamb Weston: Margin Recovery Is On Track

AutoNation's performance from a share price perspective has been rather disappointing in recent months. In a country and a world filled with automobiles, it is expected and necessary for there to exist a number of companies that provide various goods and services that meet the needs of those who would use such automobiles. One of the major automotive retailers in the US is a company called AutoNation (AN). In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, financial performance on the company's top line suffered, though its cash flow figures were generally on an uptrend. The pandemic stung, but since then, the company has been moving in a great direction across the board. If current strength for the enterprise persists, shares are trading at levels today that might provide significant upside for long term investors. There is some risk that we could see financial performance fall back to levels previously seen, but even in that scenario, shares are trading at levels that would probably be considered fairly valued. So, at the end of the day, this company does offer what I would consider to be a favorable opportunity at reward relative to the risk investors are assuming.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO