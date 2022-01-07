30-day mask mandate issued for Salt Lake County

Related
Cox exempts state facilities from mask mandates
Governor Spencer Cox's office has exempted all state-run facilities from mask mandates in effect in Salt Lake and Summit counties, according to emails shared with FOX 13.
Utah's inversions can be reduced with simple steps from public
Utah's blue skies in the wintertime can mean an unhealthy inversion is settling back over the state, but Utah Clean Air Partnership says there are small steps that can be taken to reduce the harm from bad air.
Park City ski patrol union votes to strike if negotiations fail
In a secret ballot vote, 98% of union members said they were prepared to stop work if necessary.
COVID surge continues as Utah reports 24,147 new cases Monday; 20 new deaths
Utah's recent COVID surge fueled by the omicron variant continued over the weekend with an additional 24,147 cases reported, including 20 new deaths, with one minor among them
Where to get respirator masks that meet SL County's new mandate
Respirator masks are required under Salt Lake County’s new mask mandate, but the demand is making it difficult for Utahns to find them.
SL Co. Council Chair says mask mandate stays
In a statement late Sunday, Salt Lake County Council Chair Laurie Stringham reiterated what her office told FOX 13 on Friday: she will not call a special meeting to vote on whether to override the mask mandate issued by the health department.
Can students opt out of wearing masks in Salt Lake Co. schools?
The debate over the recent mask mandate continues and parents are split over guidance which gives parents across Salt Lake County schools an option to opt out of masking their kids.
Teacher call outs spike in Salt Lake County school districts
School districts in Salt Lake County dealt with a large number of teachers calling out sick Monday, forcing officials to come up with alternate plans to staff classrooms as the COVID case surge continues to plague the state.
How are SL Co. residents handling new mask mandate?
No one wants to see schools and businesses close again or hospital systems become too overwhelmed to serve, so the Salt Lake County mask order will be in place for at least the next 30 days.
New Salt Lake City police recruits begin training to fill open positions
It’s been a rough couple of years for law enforcement around the country and here in Utah. As agencies are finding it increasingly difficult to retain existing staff and to recruit new officers. But the Salt Lake Police Department says they’re off to a great start in 2022.
Utah Lake's future the focus of summit
The health and future of Utah Lake is the focus of a summit, bringing scientists and policy makers together.
How Utah hospital patients are prioritized for treatment with huge COVID spike
With COVID-19 cases surging and hospital ICU beds again at critically low levels, the Utah Department of Health is revising its treatment risk score calculator to ensure those most at risk receive proper treatment.
Salt Lake County Jail to pause visitation due to COVID-19 spread
The Salt Lake County Jail is temporarily suspending visitation starting Monday.
Utah's ‘Mighty Five’ becoming mighty crowded
Two of Utah's national parks will implement reservation systems in 2021.
Students using videos to spark change in Davis School District
Students in the Davis School District are looking to change the culture and climate in their schools.
BYU to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test to attend events
BYU officials announced the school will now require people to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend large on-campus events.
Utah company praised for doing 'everything right' to heal from founder’s COVID conspiracy rant
Meeting with Utah Rabbi Samuel Spector on Friday afternoon proved an emotional experience for some board members of the Lehi-based technology company Entrata.
Another day, another record as Utah reports 9,469 new COVID-19 cases Friday
For a third straight day, Utah set a new record for single-day COVID-19 cases reported in the state. On Friday, officials announced 9,469 tested positive for the virus, besting the previous day's mark.
Utah prosecutor committed ethics violations in homicide case, judge rules
A judge found that Utah County Attorney David Leavitt made an ethics violation in a double-homicide case, but nothing is going to change.
Man extradited from Mexico, charged with 'Feb. 9 murders' of two Utah women
A man has been extradited from Mexico to face charges, including murder, in Utah.
